IDFG Commission awards $100K to groups for conservation and recreation projects
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded $100,000 to help support projects that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or benefit education and recreational opportunities associated with hunting, fishing, trapping, and other wildlife recreation.
Grants went to the following organizations throughout the state:
Panhandle Region
Idaho Trappers Association
- Award: $6,000
- Project: Fisher research project
Kootenai Valley Sportsmen Association
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Youth pheasant hunt at Boundary Smith Creek WMA
Clearwater Region
Idaho Trappers Association
- Award: $10,000
- Project: Fisher research project
Southwest Region
Idaho Trails Association
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Trail clearing project in the Indian Creek drainage of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
McCall Outdoor Science School
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Improve and advance conservation education of 5th and 6th graders
Magic Valley Region
Mule Deer Foundation
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Habitat improvement
Idaho Conservation Officers Association
- Award: $6,000
- Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp
Southeast Region
Fish and Wildlife Coalition
- Award: $5,000
- Pheasant surrogate evaluation on Sterling WMA and habitat improvements
National Wild Turkey Federation – Idaho Chapter
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Habitat improvement
East Idaho Houndsmen Association
- Award: $1,000
- Youth hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event
Upper Snake Region
Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance
- Award: $7,000
- Riparian fence modification
South Fremont Archery Team
- Award: $2,000
- Archery range improvement
Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association
- Award: $1,000
- Project: Hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event
Salmon Region
Cast Hope
- Award: $10,000
- Project: Fly fishing clinic for underprivileged youth
Statewide Awards
Truth in Media Foundation
- Award: $20,000
- Project: Support a multi-episode podcast series aimed at educating Idahoans on the depth and breadth of work the department does to achieve its mission while simultaneously demonstrating how sportsmen’s dollars are being spent.
Idaho Wildlife Federation
- Award: $5,000
- Project: To support the launch of Idaho Women Outdoors, a community-oriented educational platform to help women in Idaho learn to hunt in an ethical and responsible way.
Idaho Conservation Officers Association
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp
About Fish and Game Commission Challenge Grants
Commission Challenge Grants are awarded annually, and eligible groups include any officially recognized nonprofit, business (having a state/federal tax ID number), corporation, or recognized regional/state/national sporting organization (such as Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, etc.). Private individuals are not eligible for grant funding. Applicants must be willing to provide match, either cash or in-kind support.
When to apply
Next year’s grant applications will be accepted in March and April 2027 with annual grant awards announced during the July 2027 Commission meeting.
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