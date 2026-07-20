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IDFG Commission awards $100K to groups for conservation and recreation projects

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded $100,000 to help support projects that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or benefit education and recreational opportunities associated with hunting, fishing, trapping, and other wildlife recreation.

Grants went to the following organizations throughout the state:

Panhandle Region

Idaho Trappers Association

  • Award: $6,000
  • Project: Fisher research project

Kootenai Valley Sportsmen Association

  • Award: $4,000
  • Project: Youth pheasant hunt at Boundary Smith Creek WMA
Clearwater Region

Idaho Trappers Association

  • Award: $10,000
  • Project: Fisher research project
Southwest Region

Idaho Trails Association

  • Award: $5,000
  • Project: Trail clearing project in the Indian Creek drainage of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

McCall Outdoor Science School 

  • Award: $5,000
  • Project: Improve and advance conservation education of 5th and 6th graders
Magic Valley Region

Mule Deer Foundation

  • Award: $4,000
  • Project: Habitat improvement

Idaho Conservation Officers Association

  • Award: $6,000
  • Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp
Southeast Region

Fish and Wildlife Coalition

  • Award: $5,000
  • Pheasant surrogate evaluation on Sterling WMA and habitat improvements 

National Wild Turkey Federation – Idaho Chapter 

  • Award: $4,000
  • Project: Habitat improvement

East Idaho Houndsmen Association 

  • Award: $1,000
  • Youth hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event
Upper Snake Region

Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance

  • Award: $7,000
  • Riparian fence modification

South Fremont Archery Team 

  • Award: $2,000
  • Archery range improvement

Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association

  • Award: $1,000
  • Project: Hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event
Salmon Region

Cast Hope

  • Award: $10,000
  • Project: Fly fishing clinic for underprivileged youth
Statewide Awards

Truth in Media Foundation 

  • Award: $20,000
  • Project: Support a multi-episode podcast series aimed at educating Idahoans on the depth and breadth of work the department does to achieve its mission while simultaneously demonstrating how sportsmen’s dollars are being spent.

Idaho Wildlife Federation

  • Award: $5,000
  • Project: To support the launch of Idaho Women Outdoors, a community-oriented educational platform to help women in Idaho learn to hunt in an ethical and responsible way.

Idaho Conservation Officers Association

  • Award: $5,000
  • Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp

About Fish and Game Commission Challenge Grants

Commission Challenge Grants are awarded annually, and eligible groups include any officially recognized nonprofit, business (having a state/federal tax ID number), corporation, or recognized regional/state/national sporting organization (such as Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, etc.). Private individuals are not eligible for grant funding. Applicants must be willing to provide match, either cash or in-kind support.

When to apply

Next year’s grant applications will be accepted in March and April 2027 with annual grant awards announced during the July 2027 Commission meeting. 

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IDFG Commission awards $100K to groups for conservation and recreation projects

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