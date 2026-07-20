IDFG Commission awards $100K to groups for conservation and recreation projects

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded $100,000 to help support projects that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or benefit education and recreational opportunities associated with hunting, fishing, trapping, and other wildlife recreation.

Grants went to the following organizations throughout the state:

Panhandle Region

Idaho Trappers Association

Award: $6,000

Project: Fisher research project

Kootenai Valley Sportsmen Association

Award: $4,000

Project: Youth pheasant hunt at Boundary Smith Creek WMA

Clearwater Region

Idaho Trappers Association

Award: $10,000

Project: Fisher research project

Southwest Region

Idaho Trails Association

Award: $5,000

Project: Trail clearing project in the Indian Creek drainage of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

McCall Outdoor Science School

Award: $5,000

Project: Improve and advance conservation education of 5th and 6th graders

Magic Valley Region

Mule Deer Foundation

Award: $4,000

Project: Habitat improvement

Idaho Conservation Officers Association

Award: $6,000

Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp

Southeast Region

Fish and Wildlife Coalition

Award: $5,000

Pheasant surrogate evaluation on Sterling WMA and habitat improvements

National Wild Turkey Federation – Idaho Chapter

Award: $4,000

Project: Habitat improvement

East Idaho Houndsmen Association

Award: $1,000

Youth hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event

Upper Snake Region

Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance

Award: $7,000

Riparian fence modification

South Fremont Archery Team

Award: $2,000

Archery range improvement

Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association

Award: $1,000

Project: Hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event

Salmon Region

Cast Hope

Award: $10,000

Project: Fly fishing clinic for underprivileged youth

Statewide Awards

Truth in Media Foundation

Award: $20,000

Project: Support a multi-episode podcast series aimed at educating Idahoans on the depth and breadth of work the department does to achieve its mission while simultaneously demonstrating how sportsmen’s dollars are being spent.

Idaho Wildlife Federation

Award: $5,000

Project: To support the launch of Idaho Women Outdoors, a community-oriented educational platform to help women in Idaho learn to hunt in an ethical and responsible way.

Idaho Conservation Officers Association

Award: $5,000

Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp

About Fish and Game Commission Challenge Grants

Commission Challenge Grants are awarded annually, and eligible groups include any officially recognized nonprofit, business (having a state/federal tax ID number), corporation, or recognized regional/state/national sporting organization (such as Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, etc.). Private individuals are not eligible for grant funding. Applicants must be willing to provide match, either cash or in-kind support.

When to apply

Next year’s grant applications will be accepted in March and April 2027 with annual grant awards announced during the July 2027 Commission meeting.