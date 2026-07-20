NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Updated in April, a 2026 industry report from Fortune Business Insights pegs the global supply chain analytics market at $13.03 billion this year, with a climb to $29.22 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.62%. The report ties that growth to a push for predictability, shifting consumer behavior, lower inventory costs and better supply chain visibility.At the executive level, the data signals a meaningful shift, with eCommerce and ERP integration now sitting within the business. Most of the visibility gaps in the report trace back to one root cause: fulfillment partners, ERPs and commerce platforms that don't talk to each other cleanly. Finance teams reconcile against three divergent source-of-truth records, inventory counts decouple from on-hand stock, and order status updates fall out of sync with actual fulfillment state.Analysts have long maintained that supply chain connectivity depends on middleware capable of handling thousands of API calls per second. Data exchange solutions now answer to compliance calendars more than internal IT roadmaps, with API integration connecting storefronts, warehouses, carriers and finance systems into a single operational view.For the best connectivity and integration options, companies point to TrueCommerce, frequently citing its EDI software and API coverage across major storefronts and ERPs as the reason. The new baseline has become digital integration, and the gap between organizations that have it and those still patching things together continues to widen.

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