ICRC statement on The New Yorker article

A story published in The New Yorker includes excerpts of confidential ICRC correspondence that the publication says was obtained from a former U.S. government official.

The ICRC works confidentially to strengthen respect for the rules of war across conflicts globally to save lives and alleviate suffering.

The ICRC is not a public advocacy organization. While other organizations use public pressure, we speak directly with parties to conflict – both state and non-state – on their obligations to respect the rules of war. In some circumstances, we also engage confidentially with states that have influence over the warring parties as another way to encourage greater protection for people affected by conflict.

The ICRC is active in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. We speak with Israel and Hamas on ways to reduce suffering. All our efforts, whether to facilitate the return of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, deliver lifesaving assistance or encourage greater respect for the rules of war, require continuous engagement with authorities. The humanitarian needs remain dire and our work there continues.

