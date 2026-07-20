Fusion CX Obtains HITRUST i1 Certification, Validating Enterprise Cybersecurity and Data Protection

Fusion CX

Independent third-party assessment confirms security controls across Fusion CX’s global delivery infrastructure and data center environments

As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance” — Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-Founder and CEO of Fusion CX

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a leading global customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that its information technology infrastructure and security environment supporting customer experience delivery operations has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.The HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that Fusion CX has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards.“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder and CEO at Fusion CX. “Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Fusion CX’s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO at HITRUST. “This achievement reflects the organization’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”Scope of CertificationThe HITRUST i1 Certification covers Fusion CX’s core network, computing, and security infrastructure deployed across the company’s global delivery centers and data center environments.The certified systems include:• Core switches residing at Eastwood, ELS Site 1, Pittsburgh, Singapore, and Utah• Endpoints residing at Eastwood and ELS Site 1• Firewalls residing at Eastwood, ELS Site 1, Pittsburgh, Singapore, and Utah• Servers residing at Eastwood, ELS Site 1, Pittsburgh, Singapore, and Utah• Wireless access points residing at Eastwood and ELS Site 1Facilities in scope• AWS US East data center, managed by Amazon, located in North Virginia, United States• ELS Site 1 office, located in San Salvador, El Salvador• Eastwood office, located in Quezon City, Philippines• Pittsburgh data center, managed by DataBank, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States• Singapore data center, managed by M1 Datacenter, located in Singapore, Singapore• Utah data center, managed by DataBank, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, United StatesAbout Fusion CXFounded in 2004, Fusion CX is a global customer experience and business process management company helping brands deliver meaningful, efficient, and scalable customer engagement. With operations across 15 countries, 40+ delivery centers, 25+ supported languages, and more than 20,000 employees, Fusion CX provides customer service, sales, back-office, digital, and AI-enabled support solutions across industries including healthcare , BFSI, retail, eCommerce , technology, telecom, and utilities. Its AI arm, Omind, powers digital transformation with real-time automation, AI data annotation, and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at https://www.fusioncx.com and https://www.omind.ai

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