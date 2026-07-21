Frisco Spinal Rehab Expands Spine Care with Third DRX9000 System

Non-Surgical Spine Care spinal decompression Frisco Spinal Rehab Frisco Chiropractor Dr. David Kaff, DC

Frisco Spinal Rehab expands non-surgical spine care with a third DRX9000 system and a new clinician-guided stretch therapy program.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frisco Spinal Rehab has expanded its non-surgical spine care services with the addition of a third DRX9000 spinal decompression system dedicated to cervical (neck) conditions and the launch of a new clinician-guided stretch therapy program. The expansion allows the clinic to treat more patients seeking relief from herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, pinched nerves, chronic neck pain, and chronic low back pain without surgery.Serving Frisco and the greater Dallas area for more than 25 years, Frisco Spinal Rehab continues to invest in advanced technology and comprehensive rehabilitation to meet the growing demand for conservative spine care. With three DRX9000 spinal decompression systems—two dedicated to lumbar conditions and one dedicated to cervical conditions—the clinic is among the few practices in North Texas equipped to provide simultaneous treatment for both neck and lower back conditions.The new cervical DRX9000 expands access to cervical spinal decompression, offering an advanced treatment option for patients suffering from cervical herniated discs, cervical radiculopathy, degenerative disc disease, chronic neck pain, arm pain, numbness, and nerve compression.Unlike traditional traction, the DRX9000 uses computerized technology to precisely target injured spinal discs while minimizing muscle guarding. Spinal decompression is commonly used as part of a comprehensive treatment program for patients with herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and pinched nerves who are appropriate candidates for conservative care.In addition to expanding decompression services, Frisco Spinal Rehab has introduced clinician-guided stretch therapy, a personalized treatment designed to improve flexibility, restore mobility, reduce muscular tension, and enhance overall movement quality. The program complements the clinic's multidisciplinary approach by helping patients improve function before, during, and after rehabilitation.Stretch therapy is integrated with individualized treatment plans that may also include spinal decompression, chiropractic care, rehabilitation exercises, massage therapy, acupuncture, shockwave therapy, and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.""Many patients come to us believing surgery is their only option,"" said Dr. David Kaff, chiropractor and owner of Frisco Spinal Rehab. ""While surgery is sometimes necessary, many people with disc injuries and nerve compression can recover with the right combination of conservative treatments. Adding a third DRX9000 dedicated to cervical decompression and introducing clinician-guided stretch therapy allows us to provide more comprehensive care while reducing wait times for patients seeking non-surgical solutions.""The clinic treats many of the most common causes of neck and back pain, including herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, cervical radiculopathy, pinched nerves, and chronic neck and low back pain. The addition of a dedicated cervical decompression system expands treatment options for patients seeking non-surgical neck pain treatment, herniated disc treatment , sciatica treatment, and spinal decompression in Frisco and the Dallas area.As more patients seek alternatives to injections and surgery, demand for conservative spine care continues to grow. Frisco Spinal Rehab's latest expansion reflects its continued commitment to providing advanced, evidence-informed treatment options that help patients reduce pain, restore function, and improve quality of life.About Frisco Spinal RehabFrisco Spinal Rehab is a chiropractic and rehabilitation clinic serving Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Prosper, Little Elm, The Colony, Dallas, and surrounding North Texas communities. For more than 25 years, the clinic has specialized in spinal decompression, herniated disc treatment, neck pain treatment, sciatica treatment, and comprehensive non-surgical care for disc injuries and nerve-related conditions. Services include DRX9000 spinal decompression, chiropractic care, clinician-guided stretch therapy, rehabilitation, massage therapy, acupuncture, shockwave therapy, and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.Media ContactDr. David Kaff, DCFrisco Spinal Rehab3535 Victory Group Way, Suite 310Frisco, TX 75034Phone: (972) 712-7744Email: dkaff@friscorehab.com

Herniated Disc? Frisco Chiropractor Explains Spinal Decompression with DRX9000

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