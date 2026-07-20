Morel Equipments Co., Ltd.

Exploring Advanced SMT Process Innovations, Precision Equipment Integration, and Intelligent Manufacturing Strategies for Higher Production Efficiency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 20, Shenzhen, China——Electronics manufacturers operating high-mix, high-volume production lines increasingly demand SMT turnkey solutions that deliver both high throughput and consistent yield. As component sizes shrink and PCB densities rise, traditional pick-and-place and reflow processes face limitations in alignment accuracy, thermal stability, and inline defect detection. Buyers evaluating SMT line integrators now prioritize not only machine speed but also the underlying core process technologies that directly impact production efficiency and first-pass yield.Company Profile: Morel Equipments Co., Ltd.Morel Equipments Co., Ltd., trading under the brand Motek , is a Shenzhen-based trading company that specializes in SMT equipment and turnkey line solutions. Founded in 2011, the company operates a 955 m² facility with a workforce of 31 employees, including 15+ R&D engineers. Its main products include reflow soldering ovens, plug-in machines, pick-and-place machines, cleaning machines, PCBA protectors, and PCB cutting machines. Morel Equipments exports 100% of its output, serving markets in the EU, USA, Australia, Canada, and ASEAN. The company holds multiple certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 (certificate HIC210707) and the EU Machinery Directive attestation (certificate M.2023.206.C91284), as well as German Packaging Act registration (DE2364478064729), ensuring compliance for European buyers.Core Technologies Behind the SMT Turnkey SolutionMorel Equipments’ SMT turnkey solution integrates several key technologies that collectively improve line yield and throughput. Below is a detailed breakdown of each core technology area, with verified technical parameters from the company’s product lineup.1. High-Precision Vision Alignment for Pick-and-PlaceThe core of any SMT line is the pick-and-place machine . Morel Equipments offers the Hanwha Decan S2, a dual-gantry machine with 10 spindles per head. Its vision system achieves placement accuracy of ±28 μm for 03015 chips (Cpk ≥ 1.0) and ±25 μm for ICs (Cpk ≥ 1.0). The machine can handle component sizes from 03015 up to 12 mm × H10 mm, with a standard PCB size range of 50 x 40 mm to 510 x 460 mm. Under optimum conditions using an HS10 head, the machine reaches a speed of 92,000 CPH (components per hour). This high-speed, high-accuracy placement ensures stable throughput even for dense boards.2. Lead-Free Reflow Soldering Temperature Control SystemThe reflow oven is another critical element in achieving high yield. Morel Equipments’ XMR-800D reflow oven features 8 heating zones on top and 8 on the bottom, with a total heating zone length of 3,110 mm. It also includes 3 cooling zones on top and 3 on the bottom. The oven uses a small-circulation rectifying plate structure for uniform heat distribution. Exhaust volume requirement is 11 m³/min per exhaust (two exhausts). The oven dimensions are 5,520 mm × 1,430 mm × 1,530 mm, with a weight of approximately 2,710 kg. The thick copper plate construction contributes to stable thermal transfer, which is essential for lead-free soldering profiles that demand tight temperature control.3. Automatic Material Feeding ModulesA complete SMT line requires reliable material feeding. While Morel Equipments does not list dedicated feeder models in its product catalog, its turnkey solutions include integration with standard 8 mm, 12 mm, and 24 mm tape feeders (as commonly required by the industry). The pick-and-place machine’s dual-gantry architecture allows simultaneous picking from multiple feeder banks, maximizing placement throughput. The system supports intelligent feeder management for quick changeovers in high-mix production environments.4. Intelligent Inline Inspection SystemsMorel Equipments’ SMT line incorporates inline inspection capabilities such as automatic optical inspection (AOI) and solder paste inspection (SPI). While the company does not disclose specific AOI/SPI models in the provided data, its product portfolio includes an automatic online glue dispenser (model HMH830D) capable of consistent paste dispensing. The line can also be equipped with inline SPI and X-ray BGA inspection machines as part of a fully configured turnkey solution. These inspection stations feed data back to the placement and reflow processes for closed-loop process control, reducing defect rates.Technical Parameters (Without Table)· Pick-and-place speed: 92,000 CPH (optimum, HS10 head)· Placement accuracy: ±28 μm for 03015 chips (Cpk ≥ 1.0); ±25 μm for ICs (Cpk ≥ 1.0)· Throughput: Mass production capable of 20,000–100,000 pieces per day (based on customer case results)· PCB size compatibility: 50 x 40 mm to 510 x 460 mm (standard)· Component size range: 03015 up to 12 mm × H10 mm· Reflow oven zones: 8 heating zones (top/bottom) + 3 cooling zones (top/bottom)Note: Dust removal level (cleanroom class) is not specified in the provided product data; for cleanroom configurations, buyers should contact the company directly.Real-World Application CaseA five-year customer case from an SMT factory in Germany, Israel, India, and Australia involved 20–35 units deployed for applications including smartphone motherboard assembly, tablet circuit board production, ECU control unit assembly, LED display modules, and LED streetlight drivers. The production volume reached 50,000 units per month for consumer electronics smartphone PCBs. The line achieved mass production of 20,000–100,000 pieces per day, with results described as high density, high efficiency, and high reliability.Production and Quality AssuranceMorel Equipments operates its own 955 m² factory in Shenzhen with a monthly capacity of 5,000 units and a lead time of 7–45 days. The company supports OEM/ODM customization including voltage, logo, labeling, packaging, color, size, graphics, and material. Every unit undergoes 100% pre-shipment testing. The MOQ is 1 unit, and acceptable delivery methods include FOB, CIF, EXW, FCA, DDP, and DAF. Payment terms are typically 30% T/T in advance with 70% T/T against copy of B/L, or 50%/50% split.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveAs EMS factories and high-mix electronics manufacturers seek reliable SMT line partners, Morel Equipments’ combination of certified quality management (ISO 9001), EU machinery compliance, and proven case results positions it as a competent turnkey provider. The company’s ability to deliver integrated lines with high-speed placement, precise reflow control, and inline inspection addresses the growing demand for end-to-end solutions that minimize line downtime and rework.Closing OutlookFor procurement managers evaluating SMT turnkey solutions, Morel Equipments offers a scalable, certified option with verified performance parameters. The company continues to support global clients with remote technical support, 24/7 online service, and optional on-site training. A downloadable company brochure with detailed product specifications is available for further reference.Contact InformationCompany: Morel Equipments Co., Ltd.Brand: MotekContact Person: TomEmail: sales@morequip.comTel: +86-755-21635007WhatsApp: +86 199 2455 0176Address: 405, Block A, Building 6, Exhibition Bay Zhonggang Plaza, No. 83 Zhancheng Road, Zhancheng Community, Fuhai Street, Baoan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, ChinaWebite： https://www.morequip.com/

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