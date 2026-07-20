Rad Web Hosting Delivers High-Performance cPanel VPS Hosting with Enterprise Infrastructure and Expert Management Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of web hosting, cloud, VPS, and dedicated servers. Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

Industry-Leading Virtual Private Servers Deliver Dedicated Performance, Enterprise Reliability, NVMe SSD Storage, and the Simplicity of cPanel Management.

Our cPanel VPS platform combines premium infrastructure, virtualization technology, and expert management with the familiar cPanel interface that millions of users already know and trust.” — Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting , a leading provider of managed hosting and cloud infrastructure solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its cPanel VPS Hosting platform, providing businesses, developers, agencies, and resellers with a powerful combination of dedicated virtual resources, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and the industry's most popular web hosting control panel.Designed to bridge the gap between traditional shared hosting and expensive dedicated servers, Rad Web Hosting's cPanel VPS solutions offer customers the performance, flexibility, and administrative control needed to power modern websites and applications without sacrificing ease of management.As businesses increasingly demand faster websites, greater security, and scalable infrastructure, virtual private servers have become the preferred hosting solution for organizations seeking consistent performance and predictable resource allocation."Our goal has always been to provide enterprise-quality hosting solutions that remain accessible to businesses of every size," said Scott Claeys of Rad Web Hosting. "Our cPanel VPS platform combines premium infrastructure, virtualization technology, and expert management with the familiar cPanel interface that millions of users already know and trust."Enterprise Virtualization Meets SimplicityUnlike shared hosting environments where hundreds of customers compete for server resources, each Rad Web Hosting VPS receives dedicated allocations of CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth. This isolation ensures consistent performance even during periods of heavy traffic.Powered by KVM virtualization technology, every VPS operates as a fully independent virtual server with its own operating system, kernel, and configurable software stack. Customers enjoy the flexibility of a dedicated server without the associated hardware costs.The addition of cPanel further simplifies server administration, allowing users to manage:• Websites• Email accounts• DNS zones• Databases• SSL certificates• Backups• File management• Security settings• Resource usagethrough an intuitive graphical interface.For developers and system administrators, full root access provides complete control over server configuration while cPanel streamlines day-to-day hosting tasks.Optimized for SpeedWebsite performance directly impacts search engine rankings, user experience, and online conversions. Rad Web Hosting's infrastructure is engineered to maximize application responsiveness through several performance-focused technologies.Every cPanel VPS includes enterprise NVMe SSD storage for dramatically faster disk I/O compared to traditional spinning drives. Combined with high-frequency processors and optimized virtualization, customers benefit from reduced page load times and improved application responsiveness.Whether hosting WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Laravel, Node.js applications, or custom software stacks, the platform is designed to deliver consistently low latency and reliable uptime.Security Built Into Every VPSCybersecurity continues to be one of the most significant concerns facing organizations today. Rad Web Hosting incorporates multiple layers of security into its VPS offerings to help protect customer data and online services.Features include:• Enterprise firewall protection• DDoS mitigation• Free SSL certificates• Secure SSH access• Isolated virtual environments• Automated operating system updates (managed plans)• Malware monitoring• Account isolation• Backup optionsBecause each VPS operates independently, neighboring customers cannot consume allocated resources or impact the security of another server.Fully Managed or Self-Managed OptionsRecognizing that every customer has unique technical requirements, Rad Web Hosting offers both fully managed and self- managed VPS solutions.Managed VPS customers benefit from assistance with:• Operating system updates• Security hardening• Server optimization• Software troubleshooting• Performance tuning• Migration assistance• Proactive monitoringBusinesses without in-house Linux administrators can leverage Rad Web Hosting's experienced technical staff while focusing on growing their organizations instead of managing infrastructure.Advanced users retain the flexibility to customize virtually every aspect of their virtual server.Seamless ScalabilityAs websites grow, infrastructure requirements inevitably change.One of the major advantages of virtualization is the ability to scale server resources with minimal disruption.Customers can upgrade memory, processors, storage, and other resources as demand increases without migrating to entirely new hardware.This scalability makes cPanel VPS hosting an ideal platform for:• Growing businesses• eCommerce websites• SaaS applications• Web development agencies• Digital marketing firms• High-traffic blogs• Membership websites• Hosting resellersOrganizations gain the flexibility to start with an appropriately sized VPS and expand capacity over time.Ideal for Developers and AgenciesModern web development often requires greater flexibility than traditional shared hosting environments can provide.With full root access, developers can install custom software, configure web servers, deploy containers, customize PHP versions, automate workflows, and build tailored hosting environments.Agencies managing multiple customer websites appreciate cPanel's account isolation, backup capabilities, and streamlined administration, allowing efficient management of numerous hosting accounts from a single server.Expert Support Available 24/7Technology alone does not define a hosting provider.Rad Web Hosting complements its infrastructure with knowledgeable technical support available around the clock.Customers have access to experienced support engineers capable of assisting with server administration, migrations, troubleshooting, performance optimization, and hosting best practices.For organizations migrating from another hosting provider, Rad Web Hosting offers migration assistance designed to minimize downtime and simplify the transition process.Designed for Modern ApplicationsToday's applications demand infrastructure capable of supporting dynamic workloads.Rad Web Hosting's cPanel VPS platform supports a broad range of technologies, including:• WordPress• WooCommerce• Magento• Joomla• Drupal• Laravel• Symfony• Node.js• Python• Ruby• MariaDB• MySQL• PostgreSQL• Redis• Docker (where applicable)This flexibility allows businesses to consolidate multiple applications onto a single secure VPS environment while maintaining strong performance.About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting is a U.S.-based provider of premium web hosting, cloud infrastructure, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, reseller hosting, managed WordPress hosting, and domain registration services. Serving businesses, developers, agencies, and organizations worldwide, the company focuses on delivering reliable hosting backed by enterprise infrastructure, knowledgeable technical support, and customer-first service.From startups launching their first websites to established organizations running mission-critical applications, Rad Web Hosting delivers scalable hosting solutions engineered for performance, security, and reliability.Businesses interested in learning more about Rad Web Hosting's cPanel VPS hosting solutions can visit https://radwebhosting.com to explore available plans, compare features, or speak with a hosting specialist.

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