A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards

A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards 2026 invites engineers, technical designers and R&D innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards. The A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards are open for entries by Product Engineers, Technical Designers , Industrial Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Engineering Brands, Engineering Manufacturers, Engineering Companies, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, R&D Firms, CAD Technicians, Manufacturing Process Engineers, Civil Engineers, Aerospace Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Industrial Engineers, Biomedical Engineers, Agricultural Engineers, Engineering Consultants, Engineering Professionals, Engineering Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Engineering solutions and technical product developments created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of engineering and technical design projects, Product Engineers, Technical Designers, Industrial Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Engineering Brands, Engineering Manufacturers, Engineering Companies, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, R&D Firms, CAD Technicians, Manufacturing Process Engineers, Civil Engineers, Aerospace Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Industrial Engineers, Biomedical Engineers, Agricultural Engineers, Engineering Consultants, Engineering Professionals, Engineering Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Engineering Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Engineering Awards consideration.The A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards recognize excellence in engineering-driven product development and technical innovation. From advanced mechanical systems and precision manufacturing solutions to CAD models, industrial equipment, engineering prototypes and high-performance technical products, the competition celebrates designs that combine functionality, engineering expertise and technological advancement. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, engineers, industrial designers, manufacturing specialists and technology professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on engineering performance, technical excellence, innovation, efficiency and design quality.Engineering Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Engineering Awards.Eligible entries include engineering prototypes, CAD models, technical drawings, manufacturing systems, mechanical assemblies, industrial equipment and engineering innovations that could be submitted to A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards : Blueprints, Prototypes, Schematics, CAD Models, Technical Drawings, Machine Designs, Electronic Systems, Structural Plans and More. Engineering Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/15 Prize for Good Engineering DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Engineering Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Engineering Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards. Engineering Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, engineering firms, manufacturers, R&D organizations, industrial technology companies, engineering professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=15 to see past winners of the A' International Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/15 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across engineering, product development, industrial innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding engineering and technical design solutions, the competition promotes technological advancement, manufacturing excellence and engineering creativity. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help engineers, manufacturers, research organizations and technology companies introduce innovative engineering solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in technical product development. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Product Engineering and Technical Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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