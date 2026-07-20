Breakthrough & Empowerment: HeartCosmos — Leading Eastern Philosophy Wisdom Platform

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Platform combines BaZi, WuXing, Qi Men, and I Ching engines with LLM to deliver personalized Life K-line insights and lifelong Guardian profiles.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HANGZHOU, China,July 20, 2026 — Hangzhou Baiteng Shuzhi Technology Co., Ltd., operator of the global self-discovery platform HeartCosmos , has strengthened its position as a leading Eastern philosophy wisdom platform by integrating a deeply fine-tuned Large Language Model (LLM) with proprietary cultural data engines. The platform converts esoteric systems such as BaZi (Eight Characters), WuXing (Five Elements), Qi Men Dun Jia, and I Ching (Book of Changes) into intuitive digital experiences, including Life K-line charts and Guardianship imagery.Founded in early 2025, HeartCosmos serves an international audience across the US, EU, and Asia-Pacific. Its core product architecture — “One Core, Three Engines, Infinite Worlds” — centers on the exclusive Guardian System for emotional connection and long-term companionship, powered by three engines: the BaZi Engine (status checking), Qi Men Engine (strategy and relationships), and I Ching Engine (action decisions). The platform has designed 45 original Guardian theme patterns with design patents filed, laying the foundation for physical derivatives and IP extension.Industry Context and Market GrowthThe global self-improvement market was valued at USD 45.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 90.9 billion by 2034, according to Zion Market Research. The personality assessment solution market is estimated at USD 11.6 billion in 2025 (Future Market Insights), while the astrology app market reached USD 3 billion in 2024 (MarkNtel Advisors). The spiritual wellness apps market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 (Grand View Research). These figures underscore rising demand for digital tools that blend cultural depth with personal growth.Technical Capabilities and AI InfrastructureHeartCosmos operates a deeply fine-tuned proprietary LLM that provides 24/7 empathetic AI companionship, daily insights, and dynamic growth references. According to the company, the system includes a self-developed Eastern cultural data mapping algorithm and a Life K-line generation framework that handles high-concurrency cultural data analysis. A cultural metaphor generation engine translates abstract personality traits into vivid Guardian imagery and growth metaphors.The platform also features real-time interaction and natural language processing, automated compliant content generation and filtering technology. HeartCosmos holds certifications confirming strict adherence to FTC guidelines and Stripe/PayPal risk controls, explicitly refraining from providing medical diagnosis, investment advice, or guarantees of future events. "Content strictly complies with global digital content standards, ensuring no future predictions are provided," the company states in its compliance documentation.Service Capabilities and ProcessHeartCosmos delivers three primary service flows: Exclusive Profile Creation & Comprehensive Profile Generation, Scenario-Based Deep Specific Exploration, and Continuous AI Companionship & Daily Interaction. The first process collects basic user information, maps it to traditional cultural frameworks, generates a Guardian imagery set and Life K-line chart, and outputs a structured self-awareness analysis report. The second process offers modules for Love & Marriage, Career & Wealth, and Internal Balance, using AI interpretation based on the Life Matrix and WuXing frameworks. The third process provides daily insights, Yes or No interaction, and Heart Whispers deep dialogue for fragmented emotional awareness.Customer Case: Career Exploration for an Internet Product ManagerIn a recent 3-month project titled "Exploring Career Growth Directions: HeartCosmos Helps an Internet Product Manager Relieve Transition Anxiety," a client from the Asia-Pacific region facing career bottlenecks used the platform to generate an exclusive Life K-line and Career & Wealth analysis report combined with WuXing traits. The client, an individual explorer in the Internet/Technology industry, was diagnosed as "trapped in local stress lacking macro understanding of long-term life rhythms." The solution applied Life K-line Visual Presentation and Guardian Metaphorical Translation methodologies. The user used the platform for 90 consecutive days, completing 100% reading of the career exploration module. Qualitatively, the client reported reduced mental friction, gained objective workplace perspectives, and transformed anxiety into motivation. Client feedback stated: "The Life K-line didn't predict if I would get promoted tomorrow, but it showed me that now is a stage for accumulating energy. WuXing analysis helped me objectively understand my advantages. This was a highly inspiring self-discovery experience."Compliance and Global ReachHeartCosmos maintains rigorous compliance with global digital content standards, including FTC guidelines and Stripe/PayPal payment risk controls. The platform supports English and Chinese languages, and its digital interface provides 24/7 instantaneous insight generation. The company has a team of 50 employees, including an AI engineering and data architecture team, a global content compliance editing team, and an Eastern culture research team. Annual output exceeds 200,000 user AI interactive sessions, with 50% of users from overseas markets.OutlookHeartCosmos intends to continue expanding its AI-powered self-discovery capabilities, strengthening its cultural data mapping algorithms and Guardian imagery ecosystem. The company targets individual explorers, digital companionship seekers, and those seeking a non-deterministic, compliance-safe approach to personal growth rooted in Eastern philosophy.About HeartCosmosHangzhou Baiteng Shuzhi Technology Co., Ltd. (operating as HeartCosmos) is a global innovation platform integrating Eastern traditional cultural wisdom with modern AI technology. The company rejects fatalistic assertions and instead empowers users to discern energy and embrace the freedom of choice through its BaZi, Qi Men, and I Ching engines, Guardian system, and Life K-line observation model. Its core product output—Life K-line, Guardian Profile, daily insights, and scenario-specific reports—are designed for self-awareness and growth reference, not prediction.Media Contact:WujnEmail: wujn@baiten.cnTel: +86 189-1232-8503Website: https:// www.heartcosmos.com

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