Structural task forces deploy to Akawa Butte and Brewer fires as unified command begins

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team entered into unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 2 Sunday morning to manage a group of lightning-caused fires in Central Oregon. Structural task forces are deploying today to the Akawa Butte and Brewer fires to protect nearby communities as hot, dry, and windy conditions increase the potential for extreme fire behavior.

The Brewer Fire is currently the largest in the group at 17,873 acres with 0% containment. Firefighters successfully established dozer lines on the north end of the fire overnight, and these lines are currently holding. During today's shift, crews are working to widen dozer lines and build handlines on the north and southeast flanks, supported by aerial tanker drops.

The Akawa Butte Fire has burned 6,856 acres and also remains at 0% containment. While night crews used infrared technology to locate hot spots along the northeast perimeter, the fire continues to creep into narrow draws in rocky canyon terrain on its eastern side, making it difficult for heavy equipment to gain access. Sunday, firefighters are focused on strengthening containment lines on both the north and south ends of the fire.

The 120-acre Pilot Fire is currently 20% contained. This fire saw no growth yesterday, allowing crews to patrol and hold the established perimeter. Firefighters are working today to build more depth to those lines to increase containment.

A total of 388 personnel are assigned across the three incidents, with 12 engines, 12 dozers, and 16 hand crews. While the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Team is now in unified command, a new incident management team is scheduled to take command of the Brewer and Box Springs fires this evening.

The latest weather forecast is calling for temperatures to reach the 90s today with critically low humidity. Winds are expected to increase between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., creating conditions that favor rapid fire growth.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect for areas near the Akawa Butte and Brewer fires, while Level 1 evacuations are in place for the Pilot Fire. Several Bureau of Land Management areas near the fires have been closed to public entry for safety.

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held on the Akawa Butte Fire Facebook page.