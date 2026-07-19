Howland Man Killed in I-95 Crash

Edinburg – July 18, 2026 – At approximately 7:50 PM, Troopers from the Maine State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 95 near mile marker 210. Upon arrival, troopers and emergency personnel determined that the lone occupant, Bruce Ireland, 61, of Howland, was deceased inside the 2012 Honda Accord he was operating.

While the crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police, preliminary findings indicate that Ireland was traveling northbound on wet roads at a high rate of speed and not wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of the sedan, which then entered the wooded median.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours while emergency personnel worked the incident. Howland Fire and Robinson’s Towing assisted State Police at the scene.

Maine State Police remind drivers to exercise caution, allow extra time, and drive carefully, especially in inclement weather, such as heavy rain.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.