Mission To Live Foundation Launches Ambassador Program

Amy Forsythe joins Mission To Live Foundation as an Ambassador to elevate national conversations around trauma recovery, innovative mental health care and the belief that every veteran and first responder deserves the opportunity to heal, recover and thrive. Amy Forsythe arrives at Beond in Cancún, Mexico, for a weeklong ibogaine treatment and wellness retreat in November 2025. The experience marked the beginning of her personal healing journey and renewed commitment to advancing conversations around veteran Mission To Live Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, first responders and others affected by trauma rediscover hope, healing and purpose. Through education, advocacy, community partnerships and access to innovative wellnes

Award-winning journalist Amy Forsythe joins the Mission To Live Foundation as an Ambassador to support communications and public outreach efforts

Amy's extraordinary background in journalism, military service and strategic communications makes her an exceptional addition to not only our Ambassador team, but to the Foundation's team.” — Jay Kopelman, CEO of Mission To Live Foundation and retired LtCol. (USMC)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission To Live Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Amy Forsythe as an official Ambassador, bringing one of the nation's most respected military journalists, strategic communications leaders and veteran advocates to support the Foundation's growing movement focused on healing trauma, restoring purpose and transforming lives.

Forsythe, an award-winning journalist, retired U.S. Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer, Marine Corps veteran and author of Heroes Live Here: A Tribute to Camp Pendleton Marines, will help elevate Mission To Live Foundation's national visibility through strategic storytelling, media engagement, public speaking and community outreach.

"Mission To Live Foundation represents a pathway for people who have spent years carrying invisible wounds," said Forsythe. "I've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact that trauma, PTSD and moral injury can have on service members, veterans, first responders and their families. It is an honor to serve as an ambassador and help share the stories that inspire others to believe recovery is possible."

Forsythe brings more than three decades of military and media experience, including five combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, leadership in strategic communications, and a distinguished career as a television journalist and combat correspondent. She has dedicated much of her career to ensuring the stories of military service, sacrifice and resilience are told with authenticity and compassion.

As an Ambassador, Forsythe will work alongside Mission To Live Foundation leadership to:

• Increase public awareness of the Foundation's mission and impact.

• Share stories of healing and resilience through media and digital platforms.

• Support fundraising and community engagement initiatives.

• Represent the Foundation at conferences, community events and speaking engagements.

• Help strengthen partnerships with veteran, nonprofit, healthcare and corporate communities.

Mission To Live Foundation is committed to supporting veterans and first responders through three key initiatives:

• Funding psychedelic healing retreats

• Advancing groundbreaking research

• Advocating for legal, safe psychedelic care

"Amy's extraordinary background in journalism, military service and strategic communications makes her an exceptional addition to not only our Ambassador team, but to the Mission to Live Foundation team," said Mission To Live Foundation CEO and retired Lieutenant Colonel (USMC) Jay Kopelman.

"She understands both the challenges our veteran community faces and the importance of authentic storytelling in changing lives. We are honored to welcome her to Mission To Live Foundation."

Forsythe has become a leading voice in conversations surrounding veteran wellness, post-traumatic growth and innovative mental health solutions. Through her writing, keynote presentations and advocacy, she has helped elevate national discussions around resilience, leadership and emerging approaches to healing trauma.

Her appointment reflects Mission To Live Foundation's continued commitment to building a diverse network of leaders who are passionate about empowering individuals to move beyond survival and embrace lives filled with purpose, connection and hope.

About Amy Forsythe

Amy Forsythe is an award-winning journalist, strategic communications expert, Marine Corps veteran and retired U.S. Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer with more than 30 years of military and media experience. A five-time combat veteran, she is a nationally recognized speaker, author and communications strategist whose work focuses on leadership, resilience, veteran advocacy and purposeful storytelling. She is the founder of Two Palms Media Group and MediaBridge.io, a platform connecting trusted experts with journalists, event organizers and media outlets.

About Mission To Live Foundation

Mission To Live Foundation is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, first responders and others affected by trauma rediscover purpose, hope and healing. Through education, advocacy, community partnerships and access to innovative wellness resources, the Foundation works to empower individuals and families on their journey toward lasting recovery while reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and trauma.

Media Contact:

Mission To Live Foundation

media@missiontolivefoundation.org

https://missiontolivefoundation.org

cell (760)525-4889

Amy Forsythe shares her experience with Ibogaine on the Today with Tally Podcast

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