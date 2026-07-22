Selecting a Dog Bed: Tips for Consumers

Dogs spend about 12 to 14 hours a day snoozing. Make a smart choice about a dog bed with tips from CertiPUR-US.

Check the CertiPUR-US® directory or app before purchasing a pet bed

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even when it's not the dog days of summer, dogs spend about 12 to 14 hours a day snoozing, and most of them welcome the warmth, comfort, security and support of a dog bed over a hard floor. The American Kennel Club says, “a supportive dog bed provides relief from the pain associated with age-related health problems and also provides support for the joints of developing puppies.”Crates are great for training and housebreaking puppies, but after that, dog beds provide a place for them to feel safe and relax. This is true even if they share a bed at night or if they need an alternative place to sleep if other beds are off limits.When traveling with a dog, bringing along a pet bed provides a sense of familiarity, making them less anxious and more likely to settle down. When dogs need to be relocated during family dinner or whenever they are not desired underfoot, dogs can be trained to retreat to their beds.Researchers observing elderly dogs found that they intensively used dog beds, especially at night, and rarely slept on the floor. The beds were used on average for 83% at night when located on floor level. Beds that were more elevated were preferred far less by the dogs and were used only 21% of the time at night. The researchers recommend providing elderly dogs with a padded, soft bed which is easily accessible. They also recommend providing a variety of options (Journal of Veterinary Behavior, November-December 2018).Choosing a shape, size, design and other features for a dog’s bed depends on several factors. Here are a few guidelines:Size and fit. Measure the dog from nose to base of tail in the sleeping position, then add 8 to 10 inches or round up to the next size for optimal comfort.Type of sleeper. Dogs tend to fall into four types of sleepers: “curlers” that like to be securely surrounded by their bed’s contours, “burrowers” that dig in and make a cozy nest, “sprawlers” that spread out in all directions and “leaners” that prefer the support and security of a bolster-style bed or dog couch.Home decor. Dog beds come in a wide array of fabrics, colors, patterns and styles, making it easy to harmonize with room decor, space and furniture.Materials inside. Nearly all dog beds are made with flexible polyurethane foam — either conventional or memory foam. As with any mattresses, pillows or upholstered furniture containing foam, be sure it’s made with CertiPUR-UScertified foam. Certified foam offers the assurance that the foam has been screened for chemicals of concern and has been emissions-tested to be low VOC (less than 0.5 ppm) for indoor air quality. Before making a purchase, consumers can check the CertiPUR-US® online directory or app to be sure the brand they are about to buy is listed.Materials outside. Observe the type of material a dog gravitates to and choose a dog bed with a similar cover. Some dogs prefer fleece (often better in cooler climates); others prefer a flatter suede, cotton or twill.Washability. Be sure a dog bed is machine-washable or has a removable, machine-washable cover in case the dog has accidents, gets fleas or mites or has muddy paws on a rainy day.Know the dog's weight before selecting a pet bed. Small pets bed may work for a dog that weighs up to 45 pounds. A medium dog bed may accommodate a dog up to 90 pounds. A large dog bed may be designed for a dog that is up to 120 pounds.Support. Young, healthy dogs will do fine on high-quality foam, but older, arthritic or injured dogs may require the extra support of an orthopedic bed containing high-density orthopedic foam. Consumers can also find heated beds, special pillows, nappers, pads and mats that provide extra comfort for special-needs pets.Some dogs take a few days to adjust to a new bed. Placing the bed close to humans, putting treats or a favorite toy on the bed or even temporarily placing an article of the owner's unwashed clothing on the bed are all ways to make the new bed feel like home.Once consumers know the dog is happy with their choice, they may want to consider buying additional dog beds so they don’t have to bother moving the bed into different rooms or levels of their home.

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