LRG GPO Joins SourceIntersect, Forming the Largest and Most Diverse Fleet Operator Buying Block
Fuel Purchasing Alliance also formalized as the national standard for retail gasoline and diesel procurement for independent fleets
Fleets already enrolled in the actively managed fuel program are seeing total fuel savings from lane and corridor optimization north of 8%, driven by ongoing market monitoring and route-level pricing analysis rather than a one-time discount.
One Buying Block, Every Industry
LRG GPO brings last-mile delivery fleets, OTR carriers, trucking companies, FedEx ISPs, and route delivery service providers into the SourceIntersect ecosystem, joining ten other industry-specific GPOs spanning waste hauling, oilfield services, construction, HVAC and field service, landscaping, mechanics, plumbing, non-emergency medical transport, pest control, security, and towing. Together, these brands represent billions in combined national spend and a rapidly expanding base of targeted operators — all connected by the same operational backbone: fleet, fuel, maintenance, and tires.
"We're not building a curated vendor marketplace. We're building buying blocks that move markets. When thousands of operators unify their spend, suppliers respond," said Brian Townsend, SourceIntersect Leadership. "LRG GPO joining SourceIntersect expands our leverage, our reach, and our ability to negotiate at a level independent fleets have never had access to."
"We are building something truly unique for small and mid-sized fleet operators — something that gives them enterprise-level advantages without enterprise-level complexity," said Steve Cross, LRG GPO. "Membership is and always will be free. Every new member makes us stronger."
Enterprise Discipline, Built for the Independent Operator
Cross pointed to the sourcing leadership behind the alliance as a key reason for joining forces. "Brian Townsend helped start HealthTrust under HCA Healthcare, a Fortune 500 company, and later oversaw supplier operations at Corpay/Comdata, one of the largest fuel card issuers in North America — including their agentic AI and GenAI initiatives," Cross said. "That level of enterprise-grade procurement discipline has never been available to small and mid-sized fleets before now. This is the first actively managed group fuel procurement platform built specifically for them — structured, strategic, and built to move markets on behalf of operators who historically had to negotiate alone."
Alongside national retail gasoline and diesel pricing, stabilized cost structures, and category-leading discounts, the Fuel Purchasing Alliance also offers competitive cost-plus pricing for fast-flow diesel — giving high-volume OTR and regional fleets the same disciplined, market-driven pricing structure typically reserved for the largest carriers.
Join the Alliance — Free
Membership is free and open to fleet operators of every size and industry. Fleets that enroll gain immediate access to national fuel pricing, fast-flow diesel programs, and category-leading discounts across fleet, maintenance, safety, office, and warehouse categories.
👉 Enroll today at www.FuelPurchasingAlliance.com or www.LRGGPO.com 👉 Or contact Steve Cross directly at 615-988-6393 to discuss your fleet's specific savings potential
Every new member strengthens the block — and strengthens the leverage for every fleet already inside it.
The SourceIntersect Multi-Industry GPO Ecosystem
Waste GPO — Waste and refuse hauling — https://wastegpo.com
Oilfield GPO — Oilfield service providers — https://oilfieldgpo.com
Service GPO — Service trades, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, field service — https://servicegpo.com
Construction GPO — Construction companies and contractors — https://constructiongpo.com
Landscaping GPO — Landscaping and grounds maintenance — https://landscapinggpo.com
Mechanic GPO — Mechanics and maintenance service providers — https://mechanicgpo.com
Plumbing GPO — Plumbing companies — https://plumbinggpo.com
Non-Emergency Medical Transport GPO (NEMT) — Medical transit fleets — https://nemtgpo.com
Pest Control GPO — Pest control operators — https://pestcontrolgpo.com
Security GPO — Security patrol and response fleets — https://securitygpo.com
Tow GPO — Towing and recovery fleets — https://towgpo.com
LRG GPO — Logistics, route operators, trucking, OTR carriers, FedEx ISPs, Amazon DSPs, and diversified delivery fleets — https://lrggpo.com
Fuel Purchasing Alliance — National diesel and gasoline procurement — https://fuelpurchasingalliance.com
SourceIntersect — Multi-industry GPO parent network — https://sourceintersect.com
About LRG GPO: Logistics & Route Group GPO is a group purchasing organization built for logistics, route operators, trucking, OTR carriers, FedEx ISPs, Amazon DSPs, and diversified delivery fleets, delivering Fortune 500-level procurement discipline, sourcing expertise, and buying power to small and mid-sized fleets nationwide. The Fuel Purchasing Alliance is a joint venture between LRG GPO and SourceIntersect. Membership is free at www.LRGGPO.com or www.FuelPurchasingAlliance.com.
About SourceIntersect: SourceIntersect LLC (www.sourceintersect.com) is a multi-industry group purchasing organization serving construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, waste hauling, oilfield services, security, towing, pest control, medical transport, and logistics fleets, providing pre-negotiated vendor agreements and aggregated purchasing power across the categories these trades rely on most.
Steven Cross
LRG GPO
+1 615-988-6393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.