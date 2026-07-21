LRG GPO Joins SourceIntersect, Forming the Largest and Most Diverse Fleet Operator Buying Block

SourceIntersect - Power in Numbers - Where Smart Buying Meets Serious Leverage LRG GPO - Don't Go It Alone, We'll Do the Heavy Lifting Fuel Purchasing Alliance - Take Control of Your #1 Controllable Expense: Fuel

Fuel Purchasing Alliance also formalized as the national standard for retail gasoline and diesel procurement for independent fleets

We are building something truly unique for small and mid-sized fleet operators, something that gives them enterprise-level advantages without enterprise-level complexity,” — Steve Cross

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.