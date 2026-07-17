TWO SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAMS DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT TEXAS FLOOD RESPONSE

July 17, 2026

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, working in coordination with Arkansas Task Force One, has deployed two seven‑member Swift Water search and rescue teams through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to assist Texas communities experiencing severe and widespread flooding. The deployment began Thursday after Texas requested support through EMAC, allowing Arkansas to send personnel and resources to the Texas Division of Emergency Management as part of the ongoing flood response.

“EMAC gives states the ability to support one another when it matters most, delivering critical resources where they’re needed,” said ADEM Director AJ Gary.

The teams will conduct search and rescue operations for stranded or at‑risk individuals, provide emergency evacuations from inundated areas, and support local jurisdictions facing overwhelming water‑related incidents. They are currently assigned to a seven‑day mission, with the option to extend based on Texas’s evolving operational needs and the ongoing flood response.

“Emergency response knows no borders, and we are dedicated to working alongside Texas to provide the necessary assistance and resources,” Director Gary said.”

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) is the state’s homeland security and preparedness agency. The agency works to identify and lessen the effects of emergencies, disasters and threats to Arkansas by developing effective prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery actions for all disasters and emergencies. For additional information, contact ADEM at (501) 683-6700 or visit our website at www.adem.arkansas.gov.