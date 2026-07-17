Waste Collection Suspended for July 16, 2026

HAMILTON, ON – Due to sustained poor air quality across the city, Waste Management suspended garbage, green bin, yard waste and bulk waste collection as of midday on Thursday, July 16 to protect the health and safety of collection crews. Approximately 50 per cent of scheduled waste collection routes were completed this morning before service was paused.

GFL Environmental, the contractor responsible for residential blue box recycling collection under the Producer Responsibility program, has also suspended recycling collection for affected properties.

Information for Thursday Collection Residents

If your regular collection day is Thursday and your waste was not picked up today:

Bring uncollected garbage, green bin, yard waste, bulk items and recycling back onto your property.

Place them back at the curb next Thursday, July 23 for collection.

To help residents manage an extra week of waste accumulation, the garbage limit on Thursday, July 23 only will increase to three (3) bags or containers.

The maximum weight remains 50 lbs (23 kg) per bag or container.

Collection Status for Friday

Waste collection operations are being assessed day by day. At this time, crews are expected to report for Friday routes. A decision on whether collection will proceed or be cancelled will be made before the start of the shift based on air quality conditions.

We understand this disruption is inconvenient and appreciate residents' understanding and patience as we prioritize the health and safety of our staff and the community. We apologize for the inconvenience.