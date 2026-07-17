Governor's Challenge Corner: Chronic Disease

The South Carolina Governor’s Challenge Group is a coalition of Veterans, state agencies, leaders, and mental health professionals committed to raising awareness and implementing programs aimed at Veteran suicide prevention.

Every month we will highlight a national health or awareness theme, providing brief information and resources to help Veterans, families, and communities stay informed and connected to important issues affecting their well-being.

This month, the Governor's Challenge Group is highlighting Chronic Disease

A chronic disease is a long‑lasting health condition that typically lasts one year or more, requires ongoing medical attention, and may limit daily activities. Common chronic diseases include heart disease, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, arthritis, chronic kidney disease, stroke, obesity, and Alzheimer’s disease. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes remain the leading causes of illness, disability, and death in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

194 million Americans live with at least one chronic condition

76% of U.S. adults have one or more chronic diseases

51% of U.S. adults have two or more chronic diseases

These numbers show that chronic disease is not an isolated issue — it affects anyone, regardless of age.

Chronic Disease and Veterans

Chronic disease matters to the Veteran community because it affects more than physical health. Pain, limited mobility, breathing problems, fatigue, medication management, transportation barriers, and financial stress can also affect independence, employment, family life, and mental wellness. For some Veterans, chronic conditions may be connected to service-related injuries, toxic exposures, combat stress, aging, or lifestyle changes after leaving the military.

In South Carolina, this issue is especially important because many Veterans live in rural communities where access to specialty care, reliable transportation, healthy food, and consistent follow-up care may be limited. Veterans managing diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, arthritis, heart disease, cancer, or chronic pain should not have to navigate care alone.

Prevention and Modifiable Risk Factors

Dr. David Ansell, Chief Health Equity Officer and Senior Vice President for Community Health Equity at Rush University Medical Center, emphasizes that “prevention is central to reducing risk of health conditions and that many chronic diseases — including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and high cholesterol — are preventable”.

The good news is that many chronic diseases can be prevented, delayed, or better managed through early screening, regular primary care, medication adherence, tobacco cessation, healthy eating, movement, stress management, and support from family, caregivers, and health professionals.

Where can I go for help?

For Veterans, the first step is staying connected to care. Veterans enrolled in VA health care should talk with their VA primary care team about screenings, medication questions, pain management, nutrition, exercise, and programs such as telehealth, Whole Health, MOVE! weight management, diabetes education, smoking cessation, and specialty care referrals.

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care can contact SCDVA, their County Veterans Affairs Office, or VA directly for help understanding eligibility and enrollment options.

South Carolina Veterans and families can also use community-based resources. The South Carolina Department of Public Health provides information on chronic disease prevention, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, tobacco cessation, and healthy living. The SC Tobacco Quitline offers free quit support by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Because chronic illness can also increase stress, isolation, depression, and risk during difficult seasons, mental wellness must remain part of the conversation.

If a Veteran is in crisis, call 988 and press 1, text 838255, or chat through the Veterans Crisis Line.

For medication safety, families and caregivers should also consider safe storage and disposal of unused or expired medications. Click here for more information.

Chronic disease management is not just about living longer. It is about improving quality of life and helping people to thrive in their homes and communities.

Available Resources

Here are some resources available in South Carolina

Sources

The Chronic Disease Coalition

Tackling Chronic Disease with Health Equity in Mind

Silver Companions

Chronic Diseases in America

The Health Status of the US Veterans