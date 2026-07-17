Upcoming instructor-led hunter education class in Rupert

For those looking to hunt in Idaho this fall and still needing their hunter education certification, the Magic Valley Region will be offering an instructor-led hunter education class in Rupert on August 14-15. The class will be held at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Who is required to take a hunter education class?

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1975

Anyone who has never held a valid hunting license

Pre-registration is required, and classes tend to fill quickly as hunting season approaches. If you've been waiting to sign up, now is the time.

Why sign up for an instructor-led class?

Learn from experienced instructors: Instructor-led classes give students the opportunity to ask questions, get clarification, and explore topics beyond what's covered in the Hunter Education manual. These classes provide valuable, face-to-face instruction from knowledgeable hunters—something an online-only course can't offer.

Hands-on learning: In-person courses include a practical, hands-on component that online courses can't replicate. While both formats cover the same material, instructor-led classes allow students to apply what they've learned with direct guidance and demonstrations from certified Hunter Education instructors.

As part of every instructor-led course, students practice safe firearm handling using inert firearms in a classroom setting. Instruction focuses on real-world scenarios that commonly lead to hunting-related accidents, helping students build safe habits and confidence before heading into the field.

Affordable option: Instructor-led hunter education certification classes are available for just $8.

For more information on hunter education classes, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.