Space Delta 10 welcomes new commander to Space Coast

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Space Training and Readiness Command’s Space Delta 10, the Space Force organization responsible for wargaming, field experimentation, concept evaluation and doctrine development, welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony held July 17 at The Tides on Patrick Space Force Base. Col. Leah Shubin took command from outgoing commander Col. Shannon DaSilva in front of Guardians, families and senior leaders from across the installation.

Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of STARCOM, presided over the ceremony and the passing of the unit’s guidon, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority.

“A change of command is one of our most meaningful military traditions,” Smith said. “It is simple in form, but significant in substance. … And with that pass comes the authority, responsibility, trust, and accountability of command.” He shared with the crowd the importance of Delta 10, highlighting the work DaSilva has done in shaping the future of the delta.

“Delta 10 occupies a unique and essential place inside the Space Force,” Smith said. “This is the organization that helps the service think, test, question, assess, learn and improve. …

“Col. DaSilva, when you took command, you inherited a delta with a mission that was growing in both importance and complexity,” Smith continued. “Over the past two years, nearly everything about Delta 10 has changed.”

Under DaSilva’s leadership, Delta 10 executed multiple enterprise-level wargames that informed tactical command and control concepts for the Space Force, including the 17th Schriever Wargame Capstone, where 370 participants from 10 allied and partner nations came together to examine future conflict scenarios in the Indo-Pacific region.

The delta also made major contributions to the Space Force Doctrine Document 1, the capstone document that defines the foundation of the service, to the revision of Joint Publications 3-14 Space Operations and in developing NATO’s first allied doctrine devoted to space operations, Allied Joint Publication 3.29.

“I only succeeded as a delta commander because of the great leaders I had around me, who support me in our unit through some of the biggest challenges and helped us capture incredible opportunities,” DaSilva said.

“To my Guardians, you are so amazing. You continue to inspire me daily, and it has been the honor of my career to serve among you,” she continued later. “I hope you always remember that those who insist it cannot be done are usually interrupted by someone bold enough to do it. Lean in. Say, ‘Why not us.’ Take risks. Make history. Game on.”

DaSilva will retire after more than 23 years in the Air Force and Space Force.

“You have served our nation with distinction for over 23 years,” Smith said. “You have led through complexity. You have strengthened Delta 10’s mission, its credibility, and its future. And you have left this delta better than you found it.”

Shubin comes to the unit from serving as the senior executive officer to the vice chief of space operations.

“Col. Shubin, you are inheriting an exceptional team and an essential mission,” Smith said. “The work ahead will require vision, rigor, urgency and partnership. But you are stepping into a team that is ready. Ready to think boldly, learn quickly, challenge assumptions and continue shaping how the Space Force evolves.”

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Shubin served as an Army UH-60 Black Hawk aviator before transferring to the U.S. Space Force in 2023. Her career includes five combat deployments, with nearly 1,000 combat flight hours and senior leadership assignments spanning operational, acquisition and headquarters organizations.

“Space has become indispensable to every joint operation and fundamentally central to our national security,” said Shubin. “The work performed at Delta 10 ensures the Space Force is not simply prepared in the future, we help define it and ensure our Service and nation maintain a strategic advantage in space.

“I’m honored to build upon the exceptional leadership of Col. DaSilva,” she continued, “and join ranks with the remarkable Guardians who have made this organization what it is today.”