Amatrium Unveils Redesigned UI with Word Document Export

The new Amatrium experience. Key enhancements in the July 2026 Amatrium update

New interface delivers faster workflows, one-click Word export, and enhanced productivity features for enterprise teams.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amatrium today unveiled a redesigned user interface for AmatriumGPT, built to make enterprise AI faster, easier, and more actionable—now including the ability to export responses directly to a Word document.

AmatriumGPT is a Knowledge Hub built for company collaboration. It gives teams instant access to answers, simplifies content creation, and delivers word-for-word language translations across 100 or more languages. It can read handwriting and scanned documents. Amatrium can interpret electrical, hydraulic, and PCB drawings to pull critical information directly into bid packages & for technical support. Amatrium includes multiple industry-leading frontier models including ChatGPT, Gemini & Claude.

What's New:

• Addition of Claude 5

• New, more user-friendly interface

• Export content to Word document

• Admin can track employee usage

• Improved Documents view with filters, usage charts, and UI refinements

• Quick questions to help users get started faster

• Resources / Help section for How-To videos

• Default LLM is remembered as the last selected model

Beyond usability, the release reinforces Amatrium's core promise: enterprise-grade security and answers you can trust. Every response includes citations for verification, and the LLM only accesses information relevant to the prompt—never entire documents—thanks to model isolation, role-based access control, and two-factor authentication.

Critically, Amatrium enforces Zero Data Retention (ZDR) across all supported models via OpenRouter's ZDR routing, with requests processed exclusively through zero-retention infrastructure such as Azure, Google Vertex, and Amazon Bedrock. Unlike public AI tools accessed directly online, customer data is never used for training or public learning.

With cited, verifiable answers and a strict "We don't learn from your data" policy, Amatrium delivers sharper results and stronger protection than consumer-facing AI tools.

The AmatriumGPT software features a coordinated team of four specialized Agents—Orchestrator, Document Analyzer, Tool Executor, and Validation Agent—that work together to deliver clear, accurate, and trustworthy answers. This checks-and-balances approach combines precise source citations, dependable calculations, and rigorous verification, giving users one coherent, organized response across even lengthy or multiple documents.

Learn more at www.amatrium.com.

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