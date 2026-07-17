Black bear euthanized after breaking into Swan Valley residence

On the night of July 12, a male black bear entered an occupied residence by tearing through a window screen while the homeowners inside slept. Upon gaining entry, the bear ransacked the kitchen and ate a pumpkin pie from the table. Fortunately, in this instance, the residents were unharmed and only became aware of the break‑in when they discovered the damage the following morning.

The bear also returned to the property the following night, where it knocked over a garbage can and again obtained a food reward from the unsecured household garbage.

Based on the bear’s entry into a human‑occupied structure, Idaho Fish and Game personnel set a trap to capture the offending bear. The capture effort was successful, and the bear was humanely dispatched in accordance with agency policy for bears that pose a clear risk to human safety.

“Our number one priority is always human safety, and we are extremely grateful that the individuals inside the home are ok,” says Wildlife Manager Eric Freeman. “In a situation where a bear has entered a residence, relocation is not an option.”

Fish and Game would like to remind residents in bear country to secure attractants such as leftovers, garbage, and pet food. Bears that obtain human food can quickly become habituated and conditioned, increasing the likelihood of property damage, dangerous encounters, and the need for management actions.

For more information on living responsibly in bear country or to report wildlife concerns, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region office at 208-525-7290.