Beacon Lite Road to Close July 20 ﻿for Consecutive Utility Work Phases

July 17, 2026 – Beginning Monday, July 20, at 8 a.m., Beacon Lite Road will be fully closed to through traffic in both directions between Palmer Divide Road and Wakonda Way as crews complete waterline and storm sewer installation for the Beacon Lite Road Improvement Project.

The road is anticipated to remain continuously closed to through traffic for approximately three to four months, extending into the fall, while crews complete four consecutive phases of utility work.

Completing the waterline and storm sewer installation concurrently will allow crews to work more efficiently and accelerate completion of this portion of the project.

Phase 1

Phase 1 is anticipated to last approximately three weeks.

During this phase, the active hard-closure area will be located approximately south of Double Drive to north of Moore’s Driveway.

Local access will remain available from the nearest open end of Beacon Lite Road. However, vehicles will not be able to travel through the active construction area.

Properties north of the closure should generally be accessed from Palmer Divide Road.

Properties south of the closure should generally be accessed from Wakonda Way.

Posted Detour

Through traffic will be detoured using:

Palmer Divide Road, Indi Drive, Aries Drive, and Wakonda Way

Drivers should follow posted detour signs and allow additional time to reach their destinations. Advance-warning signs and message boards will be placed before the closure begins.

Future Phases

Once Phase 1 is complete, crews are expected to transition directly into the remaining utility phases without reopening Beacon Lite Road to through traffic.

Exact transition dates, closure locations, and property-access routes for Phases 2 through 4 are still being finalized. The project team will provide an update at the end of each phase with the anticipated timing, work limits, and access information for the next phase.

As with any construction project, timelines may shift due to weather or other unforeseen factors. We appreciate the community’s patience as crews work safely and efficiently to complete this improvement.

Project updates will be posted at:

https://publicworks.elpasoco.com/beacon-lite-road-project/