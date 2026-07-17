DNR Accepting Hunter R3 Grant Applications

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the Hunter Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) grant program. The deadline to submit grant applications is 11:59 p.m. CST on Sept. 15, 2026.

The Hunter R3 grant supports projects that promote awareness, understanding and participation in safe, ethical hunting and hunting-related outdoor skills. These skills offer individuals a unique connection with nature and wildlife and foster confidence and comfort in wild places.

Past grant recipient projects include private land access programs for hunters, archery range upgrades for urban after-school clubs, support for hunting-related expos focusing on recruiting new or underserved audiences, learn to hunt and learn to shoot programs, high school clay target teams, 4-H shooting sports programs and more.

A total of $75,000 in grant funding is available. Individual grant awards are normally limited to $25,000. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.

The grant is a sub-award of federal Pittman-Robertson Act funds and is administered as a reimbursement program. Applicants should plan to start projects approximately one year from the application deadline.

Learn more and apply on the DNR’s Hunter R3 Grant Program webpage.