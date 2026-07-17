ATV/UTV Riders: Make Safety Top Priority For Your Children, Passengers

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges families and friends to take extra safety steps with youth who participate in off-road recreation vehicle activities this summer.

Proper training, supervision and utilizing safety gear are necessary before allowing any youth to participate in recreational vehicle activities. ATV and UTV operators at least 12 years old and born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, are required to complete a DNR-approved safety education course and carry their proof of certification when riding. These courses provide students with the fundamental skills, knowledge and safety strategies to be safe and responsible operators.

Wisconsin continues to see an increase in youth ATV/UTV participation. Completing a safety class is only one step in setting youth and new riders up for safety and success. Parental supervision and ensuring that proper safety equipment is provided and used each and every time a rider takes to the trails is of the utmost importance.

"You would never allow a child to operate a car or truck without proper training or supervision, or outside of legal requirements, but we see this occurring all too often with ATVs and UTVs," said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "Being present to guide a young operator may be the difference between preventing an accident and your child not returning home. It’s absolutely that serious."

Here are more safety tips:

All riders under 18 years old must wear properly sized DOT-approved helmets.

All riders must wear glasses, goggles or a protective face shield if there is no windshield present on the ATV or UTV.

All occupants must wear seatbelts on UTVs.

Youth under 16 must operate age-appropriate vehicles and follow all manufacturer restrictions.

Parents and mentors are encouraged to set a positive example by modeling proper helmet and seatbelt use.

Parents are encouraged to attend safety classes with their children.

View ATV/UTV regulations and accident reports on the DNR’s website.