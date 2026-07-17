Striking a Perfect Match

Photo by Dan Moore, University Photographer

It starts with hard work, big dreams and a small-town foundation. Then comes the message that changes everything: You’re in.

For UW–Green Bay alumna and first-generation student Miya Nell of Sturgeon Bay, that moment was both surreal and deeply personal.

“My mom… she was like, ‘Stanford—where’s that?’” Nell says.

Together, they discovered the answer—one that would carry Nell to one of the most competitive universities in the country and reflect the power of a UW–Green Bay education: support that meets students where they are and prepares them to rise beyond what they thought possible.

Located in California’s Silicon Valley, Stanford University is widely regarded as one of the world’s most selective and influential private universities. Its graduates include the founders of Google, global CEOs, Nobel Prize winners and public leaders whose influence extends across business, science and government—plus a recently graduated UW–Green Bay Rising Phoenix.

Early College Access: Rising Phoenix in Action

Even before Stanford was on the radar, Rising Phoenix had already been preparing Nell for whatever came next. Through the program, she was navigating college-level coursework while still in high school – learning how to manage deadlines, balance competing priorities and take ownership of her work in ways that mirror a full college experience.

Launched in 2020, the UW–Green Bay program is designed to expand access to higher education by giving high school students across Wisconsin a head start on college—many times at no cost to them—pairing early coursework with dedicated advising and support. Since then, it has helped hundreds of students from partner schools across the state take that next step after high school graduation, granting them an associate’s degree upon completion of the Rising Phoenix program. For most, that path leads to campuses closer to home. For Nell, it reached all the way to Stanford.

UW-Green Bay Rising Phoenix grad Miya Nell celebrates her admission to Stanford University. Photo submitted.

The circumstances surrounding her acceptance were just as unlikely. “I didn’t go into it expecting Stanford—I just knew that if I got matched anywhere, I’d be endlessly grateful,” Nell recalls. “And when it happened, it just felt like one of those one-in-a-million opportunities.”

The path that carried her there was the QuestBridge National College Match, a nonprofit program that connects high-achieving students with selective colleges through a rigorous application and ranking process. Finalists who are matched receive a full four-year scholarship covering tuition, housing and other expenses. For Nell, that match was Stanford. Still, her motivation to attend college had been building long before any application or program entered the picture.

“I’ve always told my mom how proud I am of how hard she’s worked for me,” Nell said. “And I’ve always known I wanted to go to college so I could build a different kind of future.”

That determination was built over years of balancing an extraordinary range of high school commitments. In addition to college-level coursework through Rising Phoenix, Nell maintained a 4.35 GPA while leading student organizations, competing in varsity athletics, working multiple jobs and staying deeply involved in her school and community.

“It really taught me how to manage my time,” she said.

Coaching and Support That Deliver Results

Rising Phoenix success coaches Alyssa Simonar and Kayla Boguski saw that growth develop firsthand. “She stood out right from the start,” Simonar said. “She sees her path… and she’s going to make sure it happens.”

Boguski, who worked with Nell during her second year, said that focus showed up in how she approached challenges. “She wasn’t afraid to take on more or push herself, and she knew how to use the support around her—that’s a big part of being able to manage college-level work while still in high school,” Boguski said.

For Nell, the experience came with a learning curve. As part of the first cohort at Sturgeon Bay High School, she said it sometimes felt like learning on the fly. “I kind of felt like a ‘guinea pig’ at first, figuring things out as we went,” she said. “But… everyone has been so welcoming, supportive and encouraging.”

Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program

82% of enrollment from underrepresented backgrounds

79% program graduates earned associate’s of Arts and Sciences degree

Enrollment in program increased from 25 to 612 since 2020

Along the way, she began researching scholarship opportunities on her own. That search eventually led her to QuestBridge—a process she decided to take a chance on.

When the news finally came through, the reaction was immediate—but not entirely unexpected. Her coaches said the result reflected what they had already seen: consistency, focus and a willingness to take on more when it mattered.

At home, the moment landed in a more personal way. Nell described her family as “shell shocked, to say the least—but just endlessly proud,” recalling how she surprised her mother at work with the news.

Built to Rise: Family, Foundation and a Bright Future

Her path was shaped long before that moment—growing up in a family where her mother and grandmother were constant sources of strength. She credits them with modeling the perseverance, work ethic and support system that guided her along the way.

In the end, the result speaks for itself: a 4.35 GPA, high school valedictorian honors, an associate’s degree from UW-Green Bay and a future at one of the most selective universities in the world.

For Nell, it wasn’t one decision or one moment—it was the accumulation of many, made early and carried through. Along the way, programs like UW–Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix provided a steady, early introduction to college expectations—helping her build the confidence and discipline to take that next step.

“Reach for the stars,” she said, “and know that anything is truly possible.”

Written by Michael Shaw

Link to original story: https://news.uwgb.edu/featured/07/08/rising-phoenix-student-enrolls-at-stanford/