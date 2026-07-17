HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 17, 2026) – Washington County Parks & Recreation announces the Marty Snook Pool will be closed today, Friday, July 17, 2026.

﻿The decision to close the pool has been made to protect citizens from any potential risks associated with the current weather conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more details contact Washington County Parks & Recreation at parkssupport@washco-md.net or 240-313-2805.

###

The post Marty Snook Pool Closed Today, July 17, 2026 appeared first on Washington County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.