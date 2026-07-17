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Marty Snook Pool Closed Today, July 17, 2026

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 17, 2026) – Washington County Parks & Recreation announces the Marty Snook Pool will be closed today, Friday, July 17, 2026.

﻿The decision to close the pool has been made to protect citizens from any potential risks associated with the current weather conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more details contact Washington County Parks & Recreation at parkssupport@washco-md.net or 240-313-2805.

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The post Marty Snook Pool Closed Today, July 17, 2026 appeared first on Washington County.

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Marty Snook Pool Closed Today, July 17, 2026

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