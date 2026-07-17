414th Contracting Support Brigade supports USAFRICOM conference

414th Contracting Support Brigade supports USAFRICOM conferenceArticle by MAJ Mitchell McGillick, 414th Contracting Support Brigade

The 414th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) played a critical role in the planning and execution of the African Chiefs of Defense 2026 (ACHOD 26) Conference in Luanda, Angola, by delivering comprehensive logistical and operational contracting support from 24 June 24 to July 3, 2026. By securing premier venue infrastructure and executing high-impact commercial contracting actions valued at nearly $1 million, the unit’s efforts solidified the 414th CSB as the contracting office of choice for United States Africa Command’s (USAFRICOM) priority missions.

The team secured a comprehensive conference package at a negotiated cost-advantageous rate at the Hotel InterContinental Miramar, providing lodging alongside dedicated mission and conference spaces. The team executed critical audio/visual (AV) and multilingual interpretation requirements, facilitating strategic communication and bridging language barriers for the international delegates in attendance.

The 414th CSB’s speed and value-minded execution of these complex requirements established a world-class environment that directly enabled strategic dialogue among Department of War (DoW) senior leaders and the African military delegations.

The contracting team pioneered a no-cost Industry Day opportunity. Executed at zero expense to the U.S. Government, this initiative established a vital and strategic platform that successfully showcased the advanced capabilities of over 15x industry partners directly to the attending foreign delegations.This approach not only promoted commercial solutions but also fostered stronger partnerships between private industry and African defense leadership at no cost to the taxpayer.

“CSM Wondrasek and I are proud of our entire team. Their ability to deliver unique contracting solutions enabled strategic dialogue between U.S. senior leaders and our African partners during this conference,” said LTC David Delassus, commander, 414th Contracting Support Brigade.

“These security alliances are a cornerstone of global stability. By building strong partnerships in Africa, we counter shared threats, ensure regional security, and protect our own national security on a global scale. Establishing a world-class environment for ACHOD 26 demonstrates our commitment to supporting the highest-priority missions on-continent.”

The 414th CSB demonstrated its capacity to deliver logistics and commercial solutions in impactful environments. This successful operation solidified the brigade’s position as the contracting office of choice for the highest-priority USAFRICOM missions on the continent.The 414th CSB continues to prove its ability to deliver exceptional contracting value in support of national security objectives.