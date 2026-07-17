Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bertie County Murder

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Ricky Mel Gilliam, aged 68.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about this case to contact local law enforcement and help us hold Gilliam’s murderer accountable.”

On April 4, 2023, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Governors Road in Windsor in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Mr. Gilliam suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Gilliam and his wife had been inside the residence watching television when they heard the doorbell. As Mr. Gilliam approached the door, multiple gunshots were fired through the door, striking him. Despite lifesaving efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.