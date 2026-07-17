Visitor arrivals for the first half of 2026
MACAU, July 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals increased by 9.0% year-on-year to 20,944,446 in the first half of 2026. Same-day visitors (12,889,844) and overnight visitors (8,054,602) rose by 15.3% and 0.2% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) remaining unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 11.0% year-on-year to 15,286,203 in the first half year, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (8,417,542) growing by 13.6%. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (3,659,900) and the Taiwan region (575,895) rose by 0.3% and 24.7% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 1,422,448 in the first half year, up by 6.0% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Thailand (122,494) surged by 51.4% year-on-year, while those from the Philippines (270,441) decreased by 1.2%. Visitors from India (65,542) in South Asia and those from the Republic of Korea (284,258) in Northeast Asia grew by 12.4% and 0.7% year-on-year respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (82,121) increased by 7.4% year-on-year.
In June 2026, number of visitor arrivals dropped by 3.1% year-on-year to 2,801,152; same-day visitors (1,637,260) grew by 1.6% while overnight visitors (1,163,892) decreased by 9.0%. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, with that of overnight visitors (2.4 days) remaining unchanged.
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