Route 1 intersection improvements open to traffic in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG – Construction is complete to improve two Route 1 intersections in the City of Fredericksburg, at Fall Hill Avenue and at Hanson Avenue and Princess Anne Street.

Completed improvements at Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue include:

Crosswalks and pedestrian signal crossing equipment at each corner of the intersection

Route 1 southbound turn lane

Extended Route 1 northbound turn lane

Three lanes on the eastern and western Fall Hill Avenue approaches to Route 1

Raised median along Route 1 to separate northbound and southbound traffic

Amaret Street converted to one-way traffic between Route 1 and Race Street

New traffic signal equipment

Completed improvements at the Route 1, Hanson Avenue and Princess Anne Street intersection include:

Crosswalks and pedestrian signal crossing equipment at three of the intersection's four corners

Modified the Route 1 median to provide more space for southbound vehicles turning left after the Falmouth Bridge onto Princess Anne Street

Construction began in December 2024 and was scheduled to be completed in June 2026. While all new and extended turn lanes are open to vehicle traffic, crosswalks have been installed, and pedestrian signal crossing equipment is operational, crews will return to the work zone to remove signs, traffic control devices and equipment.

New asphalt and refreshed pavement markings were installed within the project limits at both intersections. A section of Route 1 between the construction projects, around 540 feet long, will be paved in 2027 using approximately $55,000 in Virginia's State of Good Repair funds.

The City of Fredericksburg submitted an application to assist in funding the $7.4 million Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue intersection project through Virginia's SMART SCALE program.

The $1.6 million Route 1, Hanson Avenue and Princess Anne Street intersection project is funded through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

The project contractor for these projects is Ardent Company, LLC.