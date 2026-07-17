Fire Department donates two surplus trucks for use in Indigenous communities

HAMILTON, ON – This summer, two Indigenous communities in Ontario will receive much-needed support to strengthen their fire safety services. The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC) and the Independent First Nations Alliance (IFNA) will each receive a surplus fire truck from the Hamilton Fire Department to help better protect their residents.

Many Indigenous communities across Ontario – including Lac Seul First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Pikangikum First Nation, Whitesand First Nation and Muskrat Dam First Nation – continue to face challenges accessing reliable fire safety equipment. In the wake of recent fire-related tragedies, these donations represent an important step toward strengthening emergency response capacity, helping firefighters respond faster to emergencies and better protect families, homes and communities.

"The donation from Hamilton Fire Department represents far more than the addition of a fire truck,” said Lac Seul Fire Chief David Gordon. “It is a meaningful investment in the safety and wellbeing of our people. This new truck significantly enhances our capacity to protect our homes, our families and our three communities. We extend our sincere gratitude to Hamilton Fire Department for their generosity and partnership and we look forward to placing this truck into service for the benefit of all our members.”

The two surplus trucks being donated, Ladder 90 and Pump 27, have reached the end of their 25-year lifecycle within the Hamilton Fire Department fleet. However, they both remain operational and ready to serve. Valued at between $15,000 and $30,000 each, these vehicles will now take on a new purpose: helping save lives where they are needed most.

“The donation of trucks to communities in need and particularly supporting Indigenous communities directly aligns with the Hamilton Fire Department’s Strong For You philosophy,” said David Cunliffe, Hamilton Fire Chief. “While the Hamilton Fire Department is committed to keeping our community and those we serve safe, we see the donation as an opportunity for the City and the Fire Department to help these First Nation communities improve the level of public safety for the residents they serve.”

Hamilton City Council approved the donation on June 4 as part of the City's ongoing commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and advancing Truth and Reconciliation.

"Every community deserves access to the resources needed to keep people safe,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This donation reflects the value of partnerships that make a real difference, helping strengthen emergency response capacity in Indigenous communities while advancing our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation through meaningful action. When communities support one another in practical ways, the impact extends far beyond a single donation."

The Hamilton Fire Department has a long history of supporting communities in need. In 2018, the Hamilton Fire Department received Council approval to donate two surplus fire trucks to Couchiching First Nation and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation under the City of Hamilton’s surplus asset disposal policy. In 2013, the Hamilton Fire Department donated a retired 100-foot aerial ladder truck to Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, following the devastating rail disaster under the City of Hamilton’s surplus disposal policy.

“These vehicles will provide critical resources that help protect lives and ensure communities have access to fire safety equipment when they need it most,” said Arnold Lazare, Interim Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Fire Safety Council. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the City of Hamilton for this generous donation. The impact of these vehicles will be felt far beyond their monetary value, helping improve fire safety and protect community members for years to come.”

While these trucks have completed their service in Hamilton, they will continue making a difference by helping firefighters protect lives and keep communities safe for years to come.

Quick Facts

The Independent First Nations Alliance provides programs and services to Lac Seul First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Pikangikum First Nation, Whitesand First Nation and Muskrat Dam First Nation.

The Independent First Nations Alliance serves approximately 7,000 registered members across five independent communities.

The Independent First Nations Alliance oversees the Integrated Emergency Services (IES) to strengthen local emergency response and community safety.

The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council works to reduce fire-related deaths, injuries and property loss in Indigenous communities.

The Hamilton Fire Department operates out of 30 locations across the city with 26 emergency response stations staffed by full-time and volunteer firefighters.

Additional Resources