Remembering Samuel Randolph, SQ Captain of the Yard

Like many in CDCR’s history, some staff go above and beyond the call of duty with one example being San Quentin (SQ) Captain of the Yard Samuel Randolph.

In this installment of Unlocking History, we take a deep dive into Randolph’s life and some of the heroic acts he performed during his long career. He worked for San Quentin from 1896 until declining health forced him to resign in 1925.

(Editor’s note: This story originally published in 2018 as part of a larger piece on staff historically going above the call. It is republished here, updated and posted on its own.)

Randolph steadily promoted at San Quentin, going from guard to Overseer of Stock and Farm.

After working at San Quentin for 10 years, he was appointed Captain of the Yard by Warden Edgar, according to the Sausalito News, March 3, 1906.

Two years later, a hotel fire near San Quentin found Randolph acting quickly to save lives.

The Oct. 25, 1908, fire quickly spread from the kitchen to other rooms of the Sheppard hotel. Randolph wasted no time, rushing into the burning building to pull two people to safety.

“(Fire) did considerable damage to the building, and only the prompt action of Captain (of the Yard) Randolph … saved Miss Margaret Nails from serious injury if not death,” reported the Sacramento Union, Oct. 26, 1908.

According to news accounts at the time, she was the daughter of the hotel proprietor.

“The only hotel at San Quentin was gutted by a fire at 6 o’clock this afternoon,” reported the San Francisco Call, Oct. 26, 1908. “When the gasoline stove exploded, the vapors set fire to (Ray) Sicnor’s clothing. Capt. Randolph rushed to the blazing man and, enveloping him in his coat, carried him from the fire. Sicnor was taken to the prison hospital, where he was treated by Dr. Wade Stone, the prison physician.”

Randolph survives attack

A few years after the fire, Capt. Randolph was attacked while on duty.

“As he was passing through the main prison yard, Captain of the Yard Samuel Randolph was stabbed in the back (with a steel file) by a convict named (Charles) Murphy,” reported the Marin County Tocsin, Feb. 25, 1911.

The 26-year-old Murphy, aka Alfred Bradshaw, was received at San Quentin April 17, 1910, to serve a five-year sentence for a Shasta County burglary. He was assigned the number 24244. Murphy also previously served a sentence at Folsom under number 5271.

The stab wound wasn’t serious, according to news reports. After the attack, Murphy was sentenced to an additional eight years in Folsom State Prison for his attempt on Randolph’s life.

It wasn’t the first time Randolph had been injured.

Randolph’s early career

In 1898, as a still relatively new correctional officer, he had his eye on two prisoners he believed were trafficking in opium. One morning, he surprised the cellmates.

“As the door swung open, there lay the opium in small packages scattered all around the cell. As soon as the prisoners saw Randolph, they grasped package after package and began to hurl them into the yard. Randolph jumped inside and was immediately pounced upon by (Jack) Kane, while (Joe) Keyes kicked the guard’s feet from under him,” reported the San Francisco Call, June 11, 1898.

Two other officers responded and subdued the attackers.

The following year, Randolph was attacked by Luis Rivas while escorting a few incarcerated people to the chapel.

“Rivas was out of his regular position, and, when told to get into his right place, replied with (swearing at him),” reported the Call, Feb. 15, 1899. “(Randolph) took hold of him and received a blow between the eyes, knocking him down and partially stunning him. (Randolph then) returned to the fray.”

He subdued Rivas and began to take him back inside when Rivas attacked again, knocking Randolph to the ground. Randolph was being choked when backup arrived and subdued Rivas again. “Randolph, with the exception of a few minor cuts about the face, is none the worse for his encounter,” the paper reported.

Shot by formerly incarcerated person outside prison

After serving as a guard for about four years, Randolph was shot in the leg by former San Quentin convict James Emmington.

“Prison Guard Samuel Randolph was shot and badly wounded by a discharged convict … at Sheppard’s hotel at San Quentin about 6 o’clock Thursday evening,” reported the Sausalito News, Nov. 24, 1900. “Randolph’s wound is serious (with) the ball having passed through the upper part of his leg.”

“Emmington and his partner Davis went to San Quentin to bury opium. Davis was to call at the prison to see prisoner Parker and tell him where it had been planted (but he) was refused (entry). The two men loafed around the saloon until Randolph and other guards came in (after their workday),” reported the Marin Journal, Jan. 24, 1901.

When their eyes met, a “row commenced and resulted in Emmington shooting Randolph in the leg. … Witnesses (said) Emmington was the aggressor (while) Randolph was endeavoring to avoid trouble.”

Emmington previously served 10 years in San Quentin and Parker was his cell mate at the time. He was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Randolph and sentenced to 10 years at Folsom State Prison.

Randolph takes stand against contraband

In 1912, incarcerated person Abraham Ruef was granted permission to meet his former bondsman, William Cohn, just outside the prison office. The meeting was in view of prison staff but out of earshot. Cohn was a business partner with Ruef’s uncle. The captain ordered Officer William Bab to carefully search Reuf upon his return.

“After the meeting, which was in plain view of the guards on the walls, Bab stopped Ruef and searched his clothing. Captain Randolph was at hand and stepping up to Bab, he asked the officer if he found anything,” according to the Sacramento Union, Jan. 6, 1912. Bab said he didn’t find anything. “Randolph immediately called Ruef and made a search, (finding) pieces of chocolate (and) a newspaper clipping. … He then ordered Bab, the guard, should be taken outside of the gates. Upon his recommendation, Warden Hoyle discharged him.”

Randolph ran a tight operation, according to all accounts. As a guard, he worked to keep contraband out of the prison and continued this effort as a captain.

“Captain Randolph is engaged in a determined war on the opium smugglers of the penitentiary,” reported the Call, Jan. 8, 1907.

Randolph, warden push to make drug smuggling into prisons a felony

In 1920, Randolph’s efforts targeting drugs in prison were highlighted in Sunset magazine.

“His life was threatened repeatedly and several times attempted but (Randolph) went unswervingly ahead,” reported the magazine. “The warden, on evidence produced by Randolph, finally induced the state legislature to make drug smuggling into prisons a felony.”

Harry Morgan, already incarcerated at San Quentin, pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs into the prison and was sentenced to an additional five years. Capt. Randolph is the one who busted him, according to the Sausalito News, Sept. 1, 1923.

Finds balance through flowers

The captain also had a softer side, including growing flowers in his garden. He often entered his dahlias in regional flower shows.

“Captain Randolph is an exhibitor today in the Dahlia Show at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco,” reported the Marin Journal, Sept. 15, 1921. “He is entering the dahlias with which he took first prize for the best general display two weeks ago at the Hotel Oakland dahlia show.”

He also found love, saying “I do” in 1922.

“Randolph and his bride, Ellen Evers, are enjoying a honeymoon following their marriage,” reported the Marin Journal, Aug. 3, 1922. “Captain Randolph is well known through his long connection with San Quentin prison, where he has held the position of Captain of the Yard for many years. … They will make their home at San Quentin.”

When the couple returned home to San Quentin after their four-week honeymoon, friends threw them a surprise party.

“Calling without announcement at the home of the couple, they found Captain Randolph somewhat worried as to his chance to supply provender for his guests,” reported the Marin Journal, Aug. 31, 1922. “He decided to go out and get a quantity of ice cream. He was rather nonplussed when his guests trailed along. Arriving at Recreation Hall, they took the captain and his bride inside, where they had prepared a splendid banquet. Captain Randolph was loud in his praise of the floral decorations, (consisting) mainly of dahlias. This may have been prompted by the possibility they had come from his famous gardens.”

Resigns in 1925, passes in 1931

When his mental and physical health began to decline, Randolph knew it was time to call it quits.

Newspapers described his condition as “nervous,” which today might be called post-traumatic stress.

“The retiring captain (served) under seven different wardens at (San Quentin),” reported the San Francisco Chronicle, June 3, 1925. “He bears many scars received in his encounters with unruly prisoners. His illness became aggravated during the recent (riots) and left him in a highly nervous condition.”

His health continued to decline, forcing him to bed rest for four months in 1931.

“Samuel L. Randolph, 70, veteran captain of the yard at San Quentin, whose activities with convicts have formed the theme of many short stories, died yesterday at his home in San Rafael,” reported the San Francisco Chronicle, March 29, 1931. “Among convicts, Randolph was credited with an uncanny ability of predicting whether a man under his care would ‘make good’ when released. He figured in many stories of prison life written by different authors.”

He was survived by his wife, a son and four stepchildren.

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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