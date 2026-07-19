white modular sofa

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamSofa, a direct-to-consumer custom furniture manufacturer, says a growing share of its order volume is now coming from trade and project buyers — including home developers, stagers, and short-term rental operators — rather than individual homeowners furnishing their own homes.According to DreamSofa's 2026 Mid-Year Consumer Insights Report, requests for fixed, single-configuration sectionals dropped by more than 40 percent over the past 24 months among the company's residential buyers, while demand for custom and modular seating rose over the same period. DreamSofa says it has since seen a similar pattern among trade buyers furnishing spec homes, staged listings, and amenity spaces.Developers furnishing multiple unit types on a single project have historically ordered variations of the same furniture set or accepted that a fixed sectional would not quite fit some floor plans. Because modular seating is built from sections that can be reconfigured rather than a single fixed unit, DreamSofa says the same base collection can be arranged differently across unit types — for example, as a compact loveseat in a smaller unit or a larger sectional elsewhere."Developers don't want five different couches for five different floor plans anymore. They want one system that adapts," said a DreamSofa spokesperson. DreamSofa, unlike Lovesac , also points to a practical staging benefit: a modular system can be broken down and reused across different units or projects rather than replaced when it no longer fits the next floor plan, which the company says can reduce the cost of refreshing staged spaces over time.On price, DreamSofa's published rates put a made-to-order custom sofa starting around $2,500, with custom sectionals typically ranging from about $5,000 to $10,000 or more depending on size, configuration, and fabric. That is higher than comparable mass-produced options. DreamSofa says its frames, built from kiln-dried hardwood, are commonly rated for a 15- to 25-year lifespan, compared with roughly 5 to 10 years for particleboard-frame furniture typical of lower-cost programs — a comparison the company says is relevant for buyers who plan to use or reuse a piece over several years, though it matters less for a one-time, short-term staging job. Even when using the sofa as a pet owner DreamSofa says it has also seen growing inquiries from boutique hotel operators and short-term rental owners, who it describes as a smaller and earlier-stage segment than its core developer and residential trade business. The company says these buyers are often weighing durability for heavier, more frequent use against the design flexibility needed for listings and marketing photos.Lead time remains a constraint for project-based buyers: DreamSofa says its standard production window runs three to five weeks from order to shipment, longer than the near-immediate availability of in-stock furniture. The company says buyers who have adopted its modular furniture for trade projects tend to order ahead of a unit's completion date rather than treating furniture as a last step.DreamSofa says its trade inquiries have grown steadily over the past two years, alongside the residential shift documented in its Mid-Year Consumer Insights Report.About DreamSofaDreamSofa is a direct-to-consumer custom furniture manufacturer specializing in made-to-order sofas, sectionals, modular seating systems, and sleeper sofas. Pieces are built to order using kiln-dried hardwood frames and customer-selected fabrics, and are backed by a lifetime frame warranty and a 100-day home trial. More information is available at www.DreamSofa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.