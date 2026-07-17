DreamSofa Introduces Zero-Bar Frame Design for Sleeper Sofas, Aimed at Eliminating the Central Support Bar

Landon Sectional

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamSofa, a direct-to-consumer custom furniture manufacturer, has introduced a new frame design for its DreamSleeper sofa bed line intended to remove the central support bar found in most traditional fold-out sofa beds. The company calls the design its Zero-Bar Support system. Most sleeper sofas rely on a transverse metal bar running across the width of the frame to keep it rigid when unfolded. Furniture reviewers and consumer publications have written for years about that bar creating a hard ridge under the mattress, roughly at lower-back height, when the sofa is used as a bed. The bar has remained standard across the category in part because it is a simple, low-cost way to stabilize a fold-out frame under load.DreamSofa's engineering team says it addressed the same stability requirement differently: a distributed-tension design that anchors structural load at reinforced points around the frame's perimeter, rather than in one central bar. The company says this produces a flat sleep surface without the center ridge. The frame is built from kiln-dried solid wood — the material standard DreamSofa uses across its furniture line — with connection hardware the company says it rates for up to 900 pounds of combined dynamic load.According to DreamSofa, building a distributed-load frame requires tighter manufacturing tolerances than a standard bar-and-hinge mechanism. The company says a conventional design can tolerate variances of roughly 8 to 10 millimeters without affecting comfort, since the bar absorbs inconsistencies elsewhere in the frame; a bar-free design, by contrast, requires tolerances closer to 2 millimeters across the frame, connection points, and mattress support to keep the surface flat. DreamSofa attributes the limited industry adoption of bar-free designs partly to that manufacturing difficulty, and says its own mechanisms use aluminum alloy connection hardware rather than the stamped steel typical of lower-cost frames.The redesign also extends to storage. DreamSofa says it built lift-top storage compartments into the sides of the frame, rather than beneath the seat cushion, so the compartments do not need to be cleared to access the fold-out mechanism. The company says it targets an 18-inch seat height for the line, consistent with standard upholstered furniture. DreamSofa also points to a dimensional issue it says is common in the category: full-size mattresses are a standard 54 by 75 inches, but the sofa frames built around them can range from about 68 to 82 inches wide depending on arm style, which can affect how a mattress and frame fit together. The company applies its FlexForm custom-sizing system to the sleeper line to keep frame and mattress proportions consistent across custom sofa sizes."For a long time, the assumption was that a sleeper sofa only had to be good enough for a night or two a year," said a DreamSofa spokesperson. "We built this frame on the assumption that it needs to function as a bed, not just fold out into one."DreamSofa says the Zero-Bar frame is now part of its standard DreamSleeper offering.About DreamSofaDreamSofa is a direct-to-consumer custom furniture manufacturer specializing in made-to-order sofas, sectionals, modular seating systems, and sleeper sofas built on kiln-dried solid wood frames. Its DreamSleeper line uses the company's Zero-Bar Support system. Every DreamSofa piece is backed by a lifetime frame warranty and a 100-day home trial. More information is available at www.DreamSofa.com This press release describes DreamSofa's own product design and general, publicly discussed considerations related to fold-out sofa bed construction. It is not medical advice and does not represent a specific clinical or scientific study.

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