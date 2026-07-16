Temporary Closure of a Walton County Roadway Intersection

Temporary Closure of Walton County Intersection

Walton County – 07/16/26 – Beginning Monday, July 20, at 8 a.m., Walton County Public Works will temporarily close the intersection of Bay Grove Road and Rollin Boulevard to replace a drainage pipe. The work is expected to continue all through Monday and may extend to Tuesday, if necessary.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible. Please use caution when traveling in that area.

Walton County appreciates your patience and cooperation as we complete these necessary drainage improvements.