Governor Abbott Provides Update On State Response To Severe Flooding

July 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a severe weather briefing and press conference at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the state's ongoing response to flooding across Texas.

“Protecting life remains our top priority as we work through extraordinarily record-breaking-rain,” said Governor Abbott. “Life-threatening catastrophic flooding remains our main risk tonight. We have deployed over 2,350 state emergency responders, along with more than 1,400 vehicles, and we will continue deploying every resource necessary to assist local communities. Texans must be diligent to avoid rising water on roadways.”

During the briefing, Governor Abbott received updates on the current flood impact and the states' ongoing response efforts. The Governor urged Texans to heed safety warnings from state and local officials, never drive through flooded roadways, and reminded Texans to "Turn Around, Don't Drown." The Governor also directed state agencies to remain fully engaged and ensure all necessary resources are in place to support affected communities as dangerous flooding continues across parts of the Texas Hill Country, Central and South Texas. Additionally, Texans in the Permian Basin, the Concho Valley, the Edwards Plateau, and the Trans Pecos must remain weather aware overnight.

The Governor was joined at the briefing and press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams, Texas Parks and Wildlife Colonel Ron VanderRoest, Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Colonel Jason Taylor, and other state and federal emergency response officials.

Response efforts remain ongoing as state agencies continue coordinating with local partners to provide assistance where it is needed most. Texans should remain weather aware, monitor local alerts, follow directions from emergency officials, and never drive through flooded roadways. As severe weather continues, Texans can check road conditions, navigate available state resources, and report damages at Disaster.Texas.Gov.

Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.