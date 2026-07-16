Outdoor pools temporarily close due to Air Quality Warning

HAMILTON, ON – Due to the Air Quality Warning and out of an abundance of caution, the City of Hamilton will be temporarily closing outdoor pools until air quality conditions improve.

All outdoor pools have closed as of 4 pm today and will reopen once the air quality warning is lifted. Wading pools remain closed at this time.

The following recreation centres offer regularly scheduled drop-in indoor swimming:

Ancaster Aquatic Centre

Bennetto Community Centre

Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre

Central Memorial Recreation Centre

Dalewood Recreation Centre

Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre

Dundas Community Pool

H.G. Brewster Pool

Hill Park Recreation Centre

Huntington Park Recreation Centre

Kanétskare Recreation Centre

Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre

Sir Allan MacNab Recreation Centre

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre

Stoney Creek Recreation Centre

Westmount Recreation Centre

For an online list of indoor swimming offerings, please visit: Recreation Centres & Indoor Pools | City of Hamilton

City of Hamilton staff will take appropriate precautions by moving outdoor activities indoors where possible or adjusting activities to reduce outdoor exposure.

Reduce your health risk from poor air quality wherever possible. Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can be harmful to everyone, particularly young children, seniors, pregnant people, individuals with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or heart disease, and people who work outdoors.