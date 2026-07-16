Poor air quality prompts temporary changes to programs and services

HAMILTON, ON – Due to continued poor air quality and out of an abundance of caution, the City of Hamilton is temporarily cancelling or modifying some outdoor recreation programs and City services today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) of 10+, indicating a very high health risk.

The following outdoor recreation programs, amenities and activities are closed or cancelled on July 16:

Supie programs

Wading pools

Outdoor pools

Pier 8 Boat tours

Pier 8 Trolley tours

Wild Waterworks will also be closed today due to the poor air quality.

The following recreation programs and services will be modified today:

Camp Kidaca programs will take place mainly indoors

Free Fitness at the Park will move indoors

Additional Open Swims will be offered at indoor pools

Music on the Water will proceed at the discretion of the event organizer

Due to the closure of the outdoor pools, indoor Open Swims will be added today, July 16 at the following locations:

Ancaster Aquatic Centre: 3 to 4 pm

Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre: 3:30 to 4:30 pm

Sir Allan MacNab Recreation Centre: 1 to 3 pm

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre: 3 to 4:30 pm

For an online list of indoor swimming offerings, please visit: Recreation Centres & Indoor Pools.

Golf courses will remain open. Junior Golf Camp is postponed until tomorrow, using the planned rain date. Affected families will be contacted directly. Beverage cart service will not be available today. Refreshments will be available at clubhouses.

Waste collection crews began their day on their routes. Due to the continued poor air quality, operations were modified to protect the health and safety of staff. As a result, some waste may not be collected today. Further information will be shared with affected residents regarding adjusted pickup schedules as soon as possible.

The City continues to monitor conditions and will adjust programs and services as needed to protect the health and safety of residents and staff.

Reduce your health risk from poor air quality wherever possible. Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can be harmful to everyone, particularly young children, seniors, pregnant people, individuals with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or heart disease, and people who work outdoors.