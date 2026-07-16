MSP Investigating Deaths in West Bath

On Monday, July 13, 2026, at approximately 10:41 AM, Deputies with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to 98 State Road in West Bath for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased adult male and a deceased adult female at the residence. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – Central detectives and Evidence Response Technicians responded to assist with the investigation.

The deceased have been identified as 77-year-old Carolyn Harris and 75-year-old Kevin Harris both of West Bath. The deceased were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsy examinations are being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no danger to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.