FAA Approves Dane County Regional Airport’s Noise Compatibility Program

July 16, 2026

Carrie Springer, 608-246-3387

Airport

MADISON, WI – This week the Noise Compatibility Program (NCP) for the Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and posted to the Federal Register. Executive Director Mark Papko noted two factors helped achieve final approval for the plan – community participation and Wisconsin’s congressional leaders.

“Aligning the plan with community input was essential for federal approval and I want to thank the community for their patience with this long process,” said Executive Director Mark Papko. “We can now move forward with requesting federal funds thanks to the tireless efforts of Senator Baldwin and Rep. Pocan to ensure the community additions to the noise plan were approved.”

Approval of the NCP makes MSN eligible for federal noise mitigation funds. Growth at MSN since the last approved NCP in 1993 required an updated noise study and plan be approved by the FAA before MSN could request federal funds for noise mitigation.

MSN voluntarily pulled back the original NCP in August of 2025 to better position the airport for federal noise mitigation funding and gather more input from the community. Feedback at numerous open houses led MSN to include additional mitigation measures for homes located near the airport. FAA approval of the updated plan means the airport can request federal funds to improve individual homes that qualify with upgraded windows, HVAC systems, doors, and insulation to reduce noise impacts.

“Getting homeowners near the airport eligible for noise mitigation is a significant win for the community,” said Dane County Executive Melissa Agard. “Dane County residents spoke up and securing approval for the changes they asked for was essential to the long-term success of the noise plan. I appreciate the efforts both Senator Baldwin and Rep. Pocan put into guiding the updated plan to approval with our federal partners.”

MSN will now request federal noise mitigation funds for both land acquisition and individual home improvements. Land acquisition will focus on properties within the higher noise contours and parcels needed for the Highway 51 project, which would support a future extension of Runway 3-21 and allow more aircraft departures to avoid densely populated areas to the south of the airport.

“Given the growth in the number of flights since 1993, this updated noise plan will better address the needs of those living near the airport,” said Agard.

The NCP, part of the Airport’s Part 150 Noise Study, includes several now-approved measures intended to reduce aircraft noise impacts and improve land use compatibility around the Airport such as acquiring land in the higher noise contours and encouraging larger aircraft departing the airport to avoid turning at low altitudes when possible. The updated plan added implementation of a sound insulation program for homeowners.

The Record of Approval and additional NCP background is available online at msnairport.com/about/noise-abatement/part-150-study.

One item in the NCP, NA-9 encouraging the Wisconsin Air National Guard to limit hours of operation, was not approved as an NCP noise mitigation measure. This does not mean the measure will stop. The Wisconsin Air National Guard will continue to limit operations to daytime hours whenever possible. However, the FAA noted it cannot be approved as part of the NCP because there are not enough nighttime flights to reduce the noise contours of the airport, which is the goal of the NCP.

“Our next step in this process is requesting noise mitigation funds from the FAA and thanks to the preliminary outreach and testing done by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs of some homes near the airport, we are well-positioned moving forward,” said Papko.

Airport requests for federal noise mitigation funds will build on the work started last year by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and the assessments done with an Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation grant. Funds the airport may receive can potentially be put to use quickly in homes deemed qualified under the work already completed by DMA. MSN will continue to engage homeowners and other stakeholders on the NCP as the noise mitigation measures are implemented and make adjustments in future years if needed.

Last year, MSN welcomed nearly 2.5 million passengers, setting an all-time passenger record. An economic impact report released earlier this year found the airport generates nearly $2.6 billion in total economic impact while supporting 10,176 total jobs across the region in 2024. MSN offers nonstop service to 19 destinations, one-stop access to nearly every major city worldwide, and continues investing in terminal improvements and passenger amenities. Learn more at msnairport.com.

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