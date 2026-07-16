159th Fighter Wing Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

By Senior Airman Jacob Hall, Louisiana Air National Guard Public Affairs Office

BELLE CHASSE, La. – Col. Christopher "Cliff" Ridlon assumed command of the 159th Fighter Wing from Col. David "Ripper" Anderson during a formal change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, July 11, 2026.

Ridlon assumes command with nearly three decades of operational and leadership experience. Commissioned in 1998 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree, he is a command pilot with more than 3,158 flight hours in the T-37, T-38, F-15B/C/D and F-35A.

As commander of the 159th Fighter Wing, Ridlon is responsible for organizing, training and equipping the Airmen who operate, maintain and sustain the wing's F-15 aircraft, ensuring mission readiness and air superiority capabilities. He also oversees the readiness, resilience and well-being of more than 1,500 Louisiana Air National Guard Airmen and civilian employees across the state.

"It's not about me and Ripper," Ridlon said. "It's about you getting out there and accomplishing the mission. My job is to give you what you need, support you, back you up and take care of you so you can navigate uncertain times, bring a new aircraft online and continue supporting the State of Louisiana whenever called upon."

Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, presided over the ceremony and thanked Anderson for his leadership and service to the Louisiana Air National Guard.

"Ripper, job well done," Friloux said. "You led an aggressive recruiting and retention campaign that brought the wing to 103 percent strength. That secured the unit's long-term mission viability and built a culture where Airmen want to stay and serve."

Friloux also expressed confidence in Ridlon's ability to lead the wing into its next chapter.

"We're very proud to have you here," Friloux said. "You've had the right assignments, the right experience and the education to prepare you for this opportunity. Lean into the challenge. I have every confidence you'll be successful."

Anderson thanked the Airmen of the 159th Fighter Wing for their commitment and professionalism throughout his tenure as commander.

"Thank you for the privilege, the opportunity and the honor of serving as your wing commander," Anderson said. "It's truly been the highlight of my career, and I'm grateful for the trust and confidence you placed in me."

Following the ceremony, Anderson transitioned to his new assignment as director of operations-Air for the Louisiana National Guard at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

The 159th Fighter Wing remains postured to provide rapid global deployment capabilities while supporting Louisiana's all-hazards emergency response mission and defending the nation's airspace.