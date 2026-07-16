Reminder to Sign Up for EMT Course by Aug. 14

Oswego County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reminds residents that it is offering original and refresher courses for Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) at the end of summer.

The course will run from Aug. 31 through Dec. 4 at the Phoenix Fire Department, 457 Main St., Phoenix. Classes meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and some Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The cost for the original course is $1,350 and the refresher course is $600.

Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. To sign up, fill out the online registration form at 2026 Phoenix Fall EMT Class.

The class is offered in partnership with Oswego County Emergency Management Office, North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp (NAVAC) and the Phoenix Fire Department.

For more information, contact Nathaniel Degear at nathaniel.degear@oswegocountyny.gov or call 315-591-9150.