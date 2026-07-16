Building Our Future, Preserving Our Legacy

Dear Thorobred Family,

For generations, an enduring motto has greeted everyone who passed by or entered George Washington Carver Hall:

“Enter to Learn, Go Out to Serve.”

Those words have long expressed the heart of Kentucky State University. They remind us that education is not an end in itself. It prepares us to discover, lead, innovate, and use what we learn in service to others.

Named for pioneering scientist and educator George Washington Carver, whose work at Tuskegee Institute demonstrated how research, practical innovation, and service could improve lives and strengthen communities, the building has served as a center for science education and discovery at Kentucky State since opening in 1952. Expanded with an annex in 1968, it now stands on the threshold of its first major renovation in nearly six decades — a $22.5 million project that will preserve an important academic landmark while transforming it into a centerpiece for modern teaching, hands-on learning, scientific inquiry, and applied research.

This transformation of Carver Hall represents a commitment to preserving our heritage while preparing boldly for a future already taking shape across our campus.

Between 2024 and 2028, Kentucky State will benefit from approximately $170 million in legislative appropriations for asset preservation, new construction, and other capital and academic improvements — an extraordinary investment that will renew the spaces where students learn and live, faculty teach and conduct research, and staff serve the University each day.

I remain deeply grateful to the Kentucky General Assembly, Gov. Andy Beshear, the Council on Postsecondary Education, and other Commonwealth leaders for their confidence in Kentucky State. Their support recognizes the University’s importance to our students, our communities, and Kentucky’s future. It also carries a responsibility to manage these resources carefully and ensure each investment advances our mission.

Carver Hall is one part of a much broader campus revitalization effort.

A major renovation of Shauntee Hall will support engineering education and strengthen facilities aligned with Kentucky State’s developing polytechnic focus. Investments in Kentucky Hall will renew another historic academic building. Funding also supports the design and construction of a new Health Sciences Center, continued improvements to residence halls, and upgrades to heating and cooling systems, roads, walkways, building access, and other essential infrastructure.

Many of you are already seeing this work through construction fencing, equipment, paving, exterior repairs, and temporary changes in how we navigate campus. These projects may create inconvenience, but they also provide visible evidence of sustained progress and a shared commitment to Kentucky State’s long-term strength.

Asset preservation may sound like a technical term focused primarily on buildings. In reality, it is about preserving opportunity.

Modern laboratories and instructional spaces prepare students for careers in science, agriculture, engineering, technology, and healthcare. Stronger residence halls support student well-being and success. Safe, welcoming gathering spaces contribute to community and pride. Reliable infrastructure allows faculty and staff to concentrate on teaching, research, service, and supporting students.

Great universities honor their traditions by ensuring they continue serving new generations. The work taking shape across campus reflects that responsibility and represents another example of progress with purpose. These investments preserve the places where our history was written while creating state-of-the-art learning environments where students can make discoveries, develop practical skills, and prepare to contribute to Kentucky and the world.

At George Washington Carver Hall, that means more than preserving an enduring motto above the entrance. It means giving new generations of students the spaces, tools, and experiences to carry its legacy forward. They will enter to learn, and they will go out to serve.

Onward and Upward,

Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D.

President

Kentucky State University