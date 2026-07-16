Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

Air University hosted Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training command, June 3-4 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., for discussions on professional military education modernization, leader development and operational learning across the Department of the Air Force.

During the visit, Quinn met with Air University leaders, faculty and students to discuss institutional realignment efforts, curriculum updates and how the university continues aligning education with operational requirements across the Joint Force. Conversations focused on connecting education, doctrine, research and operational problem-solving across the Air University enterprise as the service prepares for increasingly complex operational environments.

At the Air War College, one of Air University’s subordinate organizations, leaders reviewed curriculum changes and education priorities tied to strategic competition and operational decision-making. They also discussed preparing leaders to operate in environments shaped by speed, uncertainty and operational pressure.

“The future fight demands Airmen and Guardians who can adapt faster, think critically and operate effectively in complex environments,” Quinn said. “Air University plays a critical role in developing leaders prepared to solve operational problems and compete in an increasingly dynamic strategic environment.”

The visit also highlighted Air University’s role within AETC in bringing together leadership development, doctrine, operational learning and research to support commanders and decision-makers across the force. As America’s Airpower University, the institution continues aligning its organizations and capabilities toward developing expert joint warfighters and supporting operational readiness.

“Our responsibility is to ensure the force is prepared to think, adapt and operate in increasingly complex strategic environments,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley. “Air University remains focused on developing warfighters and leaders capable of solving operational problems for the joint force.”

Tulley said Air University’s efforts extend beyond classroom instruction and include operational learning, doctrine development and research applied to real-world challenges facing the Joint Force.

“Strategy and execution are inseparable,” Tulley said. “Air University contributes directly to decision advantage by developing leaders who can assess complexity, execute under pressure and outpace adversaries in contested environments.”

On June 4, Quinn and senior enlisted leaders visited the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, another Air University organization supporting enterprise-wide leader development, where they discussed mission command, enlisted leadership and preparing noncommissioned officers for operational environments defined by speed and complexity.

Additional discussions during the visit covered installation modernization efforts, Department of Defense Education Activity partnerships and infrastructure considerations supporting operations across Maxwell Air Force Base. Leaders also reviewed modernization efforts tied to sustaining long-term mission effectiveness across the installation.

“Our advantage will always come from the quality of our people and how we develop them,” Quinn said. “The work happening across Air University is helping ensure the force remains ready for the challenges ahead.”

The visit reinforced continued collaboration between Air University and AETC leadership as the Department of the Air Force continues advancing efforts tied to leader development, operational learning and Joint Force readiness.