Hill Relieves Hewitt as Commander, Navy Region Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 16, 2026) Capt. Jeff Hill relieved Rear Adm. John Hewitt as Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville today, Wednesday, July 16.

The ceremony marked an end to Hewitt’s leadership of the command that supports and guides 18 installations throughout the Southeastern United States and the Caribbean, and the beginning of Hill’s tenure. Hill has been selected as a rear admiral and is awaiting Senate confirmation.

“Nobody gets here, let alone succeeds, in a job like this by themselves,” said Hewitt. “We all arrive standing on the shoulders of those that love us, our mentors, and those that you work with every day.”

Hewitt has commanded CNRSE since May 2024. Under his leadership, warships deployed from Mayport to the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and the Eastern Mediterranean as part of Operation Epic Fury, and ballistic missile submarines patrolled the seas from Kings Bay for strategic deterrence. From Texas to Mississippi and across the Emerald Coast, his work expanded airfield operations to bolster the Navy’s pilot production needed to protect the nation.

Hewitt provided strong and steady leadership advancing the Navy’s most important priorities, including infrastructure investment, barracks upgrades, Sailor quality-of-service, utilities resilience, recruitment, and environmental stewardship. Hewitt solved complex problems and applied sound decision-making skills across the entire spectrum of shore operations. His attention-to-detail significantly enhanced overall mission readiness and support to the Fleet Fighter, and Family.

Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. “Our Shore Enterprise is the foundation of warfighting readiness,” Gray said. “Under the leadership of Rear Adm. Hewitt, from Mayport to Meridian, and every installation in between, Navy Region Southeast has provided reliable and resilient bases delivering required Fleet capabilities in peacetime, competition and conflict.”

Hewitt next reports as Commander, NavyRegionEurope, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), which is headquartered in Naples, Italy. EURAFCENT oversees nine installations, 11 Cooperative Security Locations, two Contingency Locations, and six U.S. National Support Elements, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Arabian Gulf, and from Northern Europe into Africa. These platforms not only support the Navy, but also joint and Allied operations. The EURAFCENT area of responsibility encompasses a geographic area that spans across three continents and three Geographic Combatant Commands.

Hill is reporting from his former position as chief of staff to Commander, Navy Installations Command. Hill’s operational assignments include division officer and detachment officer-in-charge/department head tours with the Swamp Foxes of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 44 aboard USS Simpson (FFG 56), USS Underwood (FFG 36), USS Doyle (FFG 39), and USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79). He served as squadron Seahawk Weapons and Tactics Instructor for the Grandmasters of HSL-46. Hill served the men and women of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 as the 21st commanding officer of Viper Nation - a tour that culminated in the squadron earning the 2016 Battle Efficiency Award.

His shore assignments include: Anti-Submarine Warfare/BEARTRAP and Armed Helicopter Programs officer, Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapons School, Atlantic; assistant Washington Placement, Navy Personnel Command (PERS-441A); assistant deputy director for Operations and Global Strike advisor, Joint Chiefs of Staff (J3); and Deputy Division Chief, Warfighter Integration, and Navy Senior Service advisor, Joint Chiefs of Staff (J2). Hill’s shore enterprise assignments include: 50th commanding officer of Naval Air Station Jacksonville; chief of staff and deputy division director, Installations (OPNAV N4I); and executive assistant to Commander, Navy Installations Command.

“From SECWAR to SECNAV to CNO to the Fleets and everywhere between, the shore is being recognized as the force multiplier it is,” said Hill. “But with that recognition, with that attention, comes expectations and tempo. The expectation that we’ll deliver shore capabilities to the Fleet that better drive warfighting and mission readiness.”