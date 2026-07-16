AMCOM remembers teammates during annual memorial service

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command honored 15 members of the AMCOM team during its annual Memorial Service held July 14, 2026, in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The ceremony recognized government civilian and contractor teammates from across the enterprise whose service and contributions left a lasting impact on the command and the Soldiers and warfighters AMCOM supports around the world.

The annual ceremony, hosted by AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, brought together family members, friends and coworkers both in person and virtually to reflect on the lives and legacies of those lost during the past year. The program included the National Anthem, opening prayer, employee tributes, and a memorial reflection presented by the AMCOM Command Chaplain, LTC Geun Lee.

The employees remembered during the ceremony represented organizations from across the AMCOM enterprise, including Headquarters AMCOM, the Aviation Logistics Center, Corpus Christi Army Depot, Letterkenny Army Depot and the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity. Together, they represented hundreds of years of combined expertise in aviation, missile defense, intelligence, maintenance, sustainment, logistics and calibration support for Soldiers and warfighters around the globe.

Robinson reflected on the enduring impact each teammate had on the command and on those fortunate enough to work alongside them.

“A person’s legacy is not measured only by what they accomplished, but by the lives they touched and the people they inspired,”Robinson said.

Throughout the ceremony, coworkers and leaders shared personal reflections honoring the commitment, expertise and character of those remembered. The tributes highlighted not only their professional accomplishments, but also their mentorship, teamwork and enduring impact on their organizations and colleagues.

During the memorial reflection, Lee reminded attendees that the influence of those lost continues through the lives they touched and the mission they supported.

“Though they are gone from our side, they will never be gone from our hearts,”Lee said.“The impact of these 15 lives is permanently woven into the fabric of our command.”

Robinson noted that following the ceremony, the photographs displayed during the service would be moved to the AMCOM Remembers Wall outside the Bob Jones Auditorium before eventually being added to the command’s permanent memorial display.

“Though our teammates are no longer with us, their impact remains woven into this organization and our mission every day.”Robinson said.

The annual memorial service serves as a solemn reminder that while teammates may leave the workplace, their service, friendship and contributions to the AMCOM mission continue to endure through the people and organizations they helped shape.

Employees honored during the 2026 AMCOM Memorial Service:

AMCOM G-2 Elizabeth Hillis Matthew Williamson

AMCOM G-4 Candice Smith

Aviation Logistics Center Colleen Brooks Matthew Clark William Hollen William Rogers Jarrod Thomas

U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity Mark Donoghue Jonathan Voss

Corpus Christi Army Depot Stephen Kent

Letterkenny Army Depot James Kralik Dwayne Mallast Donald Poole Shane Sneary