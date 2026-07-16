Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 392 Leonard Street Redevelopment Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 392 Leonard Street Redevelopment Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: July 10, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41c2004?reqfrom=share
DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 392 Leonard Street Redevelopment Site, site ID #C224470. This site is located in the City of New York, within the County of Kings, and is located at 392 Leonard Street and 112 Richardson Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 17, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C203200/
And at:
Brooklyn Public Library - Greenpoint Library
81 Devoe Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Brooklyn Public Library - Leonard Branch
107 Norman Avenue at Leonard Street
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Brooklyn Community Board 1
435 Graham Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
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