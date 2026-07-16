Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 392 Leonard Street Redevelopment Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 10, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41c2004?reqfrom=share

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 392 Leonard Street Redevelopment Site, site ID #C224470. This site is located in the City of New York, within the County of Kings, and is located at 392 Leonard Street and 112 Richardson Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 17, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C203200/

And at:

Brooklyn Public Library - Greenpoint Library

81 Devoe Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Brooklyn Public Library - Leonard Branch

107 Norman Avenue at Leonard Street

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Brooklyn Community Board 1

435 Graham Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211