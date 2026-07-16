Dr. Karin Stanton to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Karin Stanton, functional gynecology and health & wellness physician, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on developing a resilient mindset, embracing whole-person healthcare, and improving long-term wellness through personalized approaches.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Stanton will explore how treating the whole person rather than isolated symptoms can support better health outcomes and why mindset plays a critical role in overcoming challenges. She explains how individualized wellness strategies, including functional medicine and lifestyle changes, can help people improve their overall health and quality of life.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into building resilience and taking a proactive approach to lifelong wellness.Dr. Karin's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/dr-karin-stanton

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