Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow staff sergeants selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during a technical sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, July 10.

The noncommissioned officer tier of the enlisted structure focuses on training, supervision and task execution. NCOs lead by example as role models to all and ensure proper use of resources within their control. Technical sergeants are the sixth enlisted rank and serve as technical experts who provide attention to detail, establish effective communication and foster a positive culture of trust within their organizations.

Congratulations to the 56 staff sergeants selected to become the Air Force’s next technical sergeants:

Tech. Sgt. select Gina Amundson, AFELM JIOC (USPACOM JIOC, Hawaii)

Tech. Sgt. select Cody Earley, 55 Rescue Generation Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Shaquille Montague, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Tenzin Khetsun, 437th Supply Chain Operations Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Jay Marroquin, 94th Intelligence Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Leslie Vides, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select John Bernardo, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Kristopher Blackman, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Gabrielle Byndas, 315th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Samuel Carmichael, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Nicholas Chapin, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Poseidon Church, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Jacobi Cisneros, 315th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Anthony Collazo-Yocum, 315th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Grace Daniels, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Trey Euler, 17th Training Group

Tech. Sgt. select Tarren Finch, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Joshua Frasier, 17th Force Support Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Alexander Gonzalez, 17th Training Support Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Edgardo Gutierrez, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Cali Holmes, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Cory Lara, 17th Communications Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Daniel Little, 315th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Javier Luevano, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Michael McCoy, 17th Contracting Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Sydney McKinney, 315th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Alex Mullins, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Coletun Neef, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Britton Rapier, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Rene Rosas, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Devin Swain, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Matthew Teske, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Jake Thompson, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Elizabeth Torres, 313th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Timothy Williams, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Trey Watson, 17th Force Support Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Destiny Brantley, 312th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Steven Cervantes, 517th Training Group

Tech. Sgt. select Thomas Foxx, 311th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Alexis Lara, 517th Training Group

Tech. Sgt. select Justin Rodriguez, 517th Training Group

Tech. Sgt. select Andrew Andreasen, 314th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Weslee Jackson, 314th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Raymond Saunders, 314th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Yuna An, 517th Training Group

Tech. Sgt. select Tyler Hughes, 517th Training Group

Tech. Sgt. select Jake Johnson, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Jonathan Latham, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Justin Shellenbarger, 316thth Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Whitney Serra Rivera, 316th Training Squadron

Tech. Sgt. select Mckenzie Beery, Air Force Defense Language Institute

Tech. Sgt. select Emily Elliot, Goodfellow Medical Group

Tech. Sgt. select Albertoi Guerrero, Goodfellow Medical Group

Tech. Sgt. select Caleb Loo, Goodfellow Medical Group

Tech. Sgt. select Kaela Mathews, Goodfellow Medical Group

Tech. Sgt. select Imani Bryant Halliburton, Goodfellow Medical Group